'Dirty Dancing' turns 35! Every song on the soundtrack, ranked (including that Patrick Swayze tune)

Nobody puts Baby in a corner, and no one better disrespect the "Dirty Dancing" soundtrack.

Celebrating its 35th anniversary on Sunday, the throwback romance/dance drama (released in theaters Aug. 21, 1987) told the timeless tale of young Frances "Baby" Houseman (Jennifer Grey) vacationing at a swanky Catskills resort in the summer of 1963 with her family when she meets supremely cool dance instructor Johnny Castle (the late Patrick Swayze). Sparks fly, life lessons are had and Johnny hoists Baby in an iconic movie moment, all set to a mix of original ’80s tunes (including one sung by Swayze himself) and some classic oldies to evoke the film's retro setting.

In honor of the "Dirty" birthday, we're ranking every song on the soundtrack:

12. Zappacosta, 'Overload'

This pumping, poor man's Robert Palmer-type jam is better suited for, say, a buddy cop action comedy than here, where it plays in the background as Johnny commits a little grand theft auto (on his own car, by the way).

11. Bruce Channel, 'Hey! Baby'

Some folks are really into the perky, harmonica-flavored 1961 one-hit wonder that peppers the scene when Johnny and Baby have to keep their balance dancing on a log. However, others of us played it way, way too many times in our college pep band.

10. Tom Johnston, 'Where Are You Tonight?'

Johnston, a founding member and lead singer of the Doobie Brothers, turned in a little beach music ditty for the soundtrack. Which makes sense considering the summer setting, though it's aggressively bland.

9. The Blow Monkeys, 'You Don't Own Me'

In a precursor to Swayze's penchant for fisticuffs in "Road House," Johnny beats up a jerky co-worker (who totally deserves it, honestly) to the British new wave band's cover of a Lesley Gore staple.

8. Mickey & Sylvia, 'Love Is Strange'

Grey and Swayze lip sync the bluesy pop song – plus he does a little air guitar – as they first cha-cha and then playfully seduce each while taking a break from their dancing lessons.

7. Eric Carmen, 'Hungry Eyes'

Every good ’80s movie needs a montage, even the heartfelt ones, and this power ballad is a sensual needle drop for when shirts come off, leotards are put on, sweat happens and Johnny shows Baby all the right dance moves for an important performance.

6. Merry Clayton, 'Yes'

There's a hip and funky Pointer Sisters vibe to the soul singer's biggest hit. You only hear a bit in the movie, as Baby's sister finds out that aforementioned jerky guy is cheating on her, but it gets the spotlight in the closing credits.

4. (tied) The Five Satins, 'In the Still of the Night' / Maurice Williams and the Zodiacs, 'Stay'

Kudos for including these stone-cold doo-wop classics from 1956 and 1960 respectively that, alongside things like Billy Joel's "The Longest Time," gave ’80s kids an important lesson on the awesomeness of old-school multi-part harmonization.

3. Patrick Swayze (featuring Wendy Fraser), 'She's Like the Wind'

The 1980s featured plenty of crooning A-list actors – Bruce Willis, Eddie Murphy, even Don Johnson – but the talented Swayze arguably was the best of them all. Swayze, who co-wrote the track, is silky smooth on an electric ballad that, like many of the time, also gave good sax.

2. Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes, '(I've Had) The Time of My Life'

The rousing duet (which won an Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy back in the day) – isn't just what you instantly hear in your head when you remember the film's final dance climax – and, of course, The Lift. Originally offered to Donna Summer and Joe Esposito, it's undoubtedly one of the great movie songs, a cheesy and joyous delight that's become a pop-culture and radio staple.

1. The Ronettes, 'Be My Baby'

An all-time pop hit featuring Ronnie Spector, one of the greatest voices ever? Come on now. The 1963 girl-group tune, which plays over the opening credits, is the very definition of a ringer on a record that didn't need one (but we're glad it's here anyway).

