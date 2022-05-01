Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey claims ex-fiancé Johnny Depp was ‘crazy jealous and paranoid’

Ellie Harrison
·2 min read

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey has reflected on her brief engagement to Johnny Depp.

The pair met after Grey’s agent set her up on a blind date with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in 1989 – two years after the release of Dirty Dancing.

Describing their first date, she wrote in her memoir Out of the Corner: “We ate, talked, drank Jack Daniel’s, laughed our asses off, took cigarette breaks midcourse. He was so ridiculously beautiful. And surprisingly open, funny, quirky and sweet…”

She said that Depp proposed to her within two weeks of meeting her and they got a pekinese-poodle puppy called Lulu. “She was our practise baby and someone to keep me company when Johnny was out of town,” wrote Grey.

Grey wrote: “Johnny was commuting every week back and forth from Vancouver, but had begun more and more regularly to be getting into trouble: fights in bars, skirmishes with cops.

“He’d started missing his flights home to LA having overslept or, when he did come home, he’d be crazy jealous and paranoid about what I’d been up to while he was gone. I attributed his ill temper and unhappiness to him feeling miserable and powerless to get off [the TV series] 21 Jump Street.”

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in &#x002018;Dirty Dancing&#x002019; (Vestron/Kobal/Shutterstock)
Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in ‘Dirty Dancing’ (Vestron/Kobal/Shutterstock)

She broke her off her engagement with Depp just before her 29th birthday, after he left for a meeting and didn’t come back or contact her for many hours.

The Independent has contacted Depp’s representatives for comment.

Elsewhere in her memoir, out on Tuesday 3 May, Grey wrote about her botched nose job that she got soon after her split from Depp.

Depp is currently in the middle of his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Theactor alleges that Heard implied that he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence.

Heard, in turn, has filed a counterclaim, accusing Depp of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”. She has asked for $100m (£78m) in damages, as well as immunity from Depp’s claims.

Depp’s four-day testimony came to an end on Monday (25 April), during which the actor claimed: “The only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • These $10 magnetic door stops have made a big difference in my home

    Say goodbye to pesky spring door stops for good.

  • How Rihanna Is Changing Maternity Fashion for the Better

    When Rihanna announced her pregnancy, the world seemed to stop as news of potentially the most...

  • Depp v Heard: What you might have missed this week

    The court hears evidence of personality disorders, drug abuse and a relationship with Elon Musk.

  • Video said to show bodies of Ukrainian men executed by Russian occupiers

    STORY: EDITORS NOTE: THE IMAGES OF BODIES HAVE BEEN BLURRED AT SOURCEThe video contained images purporting to show the grave and the bloodied bodies, with faces blurred out. Kyiv regional police chief Andriy Nebytov said bullet wounds in the men's extremities showed they had been tortured.Russia's defense ministry did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment on Nebytov's account.Kyiv says more than 1,000 bodies have been discovered in or around Bucha, where it alleges systematic abuse by Russian forces who occupied the area for several weeks in an abortive attempt to seize the capital.Moscow rejects the allegation.

  • Precious Achiuwa chuckles a bunch, discusses season with Raptors

    Precious Achiuwa had few laughs with media and reflected on his sophomore season, learnings from 76ers series, trusting Toronto's vision, Thad Young's mentorship and more.

  • Stricker in a 3-way tie for the lead in return to Champions

    Steve Stricker wanted to stay in bed Saturday morning and some of the players at the Insperity Invitational probably wish he did. Stricker took advantage of calm conditions with a 7-under 65 for a three-way share of the lead in his return to the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker, who lost 25 pounds during a health scare that hospitalized him late last year, is competing for the first time in six months and already has a chance to win.

  • Saying goodbye to Guy Lafleur: how to follow the ceremonies on CBC

    This week, Montreal fans and the hockey world at large will have the opportunity to formally say goodbye to one of the greatest players in Canadiens history. Montreal Canadiens great Guy Lafleur died last week at the age of 70. Public visitations will begin this weekend, with his national funeral scheduled for Tuesday morning. The hockey legend will lie in repose at the Bell Centre for two days. Fans wishing to pay a final tribute can visit the Bell Centre on Sunday, May 1 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

  • Russia-Ukraine latest: More than one million Ukrainians ‘evacuated’ to Russia, claims Kremlin

    Putin 'poised to declare all-out war on Ukraine' Ukraine inflicts ‘colossal losses’ on Russians stuck in the mud British soldier captured in Ukraine paraded on Russian TV Teenager pleads with Russia to release her kidnapped mother Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • All of Johnny Depp's past public relationships

    Johnny Depp has previously been in relationships with Winona Ryder from 1989 to 1993 and Kate Moss from 1994 to 1998.

  • Eddie Hearn rejects $1m win from Jake Paul bet following Katie Taylor victory over Amanda Serrano

    Hearn has urged Paul to give the money from the bet to charity

  • Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Hold Hands in New York in First Public Outing Since Getting Married

    The newlyweds said "I do" in a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 9

  • Oprah says doctor who misdiagnosed her said she didn't want the legendary talk show host to 'die on me'

    Winfrey spoke about her own experiences with healthcare as a Black woman and a celebrity in advance of her new documentary "The Color of Care,"

  • Bill Gates says he would choose to marry Melinda ‘all over again’

    The couple divorced in 2021

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • NHL playoff picture: Lots at stake on final night of regular season

    Only two playoff matchups have been locked in heading into the final night of the NHL regular season.

  • Canada wins final round-robin games, will face Norway in mixed doubles playoffs

    GENEVA — Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant won their final preliminary matches Thursday at the world mixed doubles curling championship to finish second in their group and set up a playoff showdown with Norway. Peterman and Gallant, who were already guaranteed a playoff berth heading into the final day of round-robin games, thumped Australia 10-2 and downed the United States 8-5 to finish second in Group B at 8-1. Scotland also won both of its matches Thursday to finish atop the group