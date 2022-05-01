Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey claims ex-fiancé Johnny Depp was ‘crazy jealous and paranoid’

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey has reflected on her brief engagement to Johnny Depp.

The pair met after Grey’s agent set her up on a blind date with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in 1989 – two years after the release of Dirty Dancing.

Describing their first date, she wrote in her memoir Out of the Corner: “We ate, talked, drank Jack Daniel’s, laughed our asses off, took cigarette breaks midcourse. He was so ridiculously beautiful. And surprisingly open, funny, quirky and sweet…”

She said that Depp proposed to her within two weeks of meeting her and they got a pekinese-poodle puppy called Lulu. “She was our practise baby and someone to keep me company when Johnny was out of town,” wrote Grey.

Grey wrote: “Johnny was commuting every week back and forth from Vancouver, but had begun more and more regularly to be getting into trouble: fights in bars, skirmishes with cops.

“He’d started missing his flights home to LA having overslept or, when he did come home, he’d be crazy jealous and paranoid about what I’d been up to while he was gone. I attributed his ill temper and unhappiness to him feeling miserable and powerless to get off [the TV series] 21 Jump Street.”

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in ‘Dirty Dancing’ (Vestron/Kobal/Shutterstock)

She broke her off her engagement with Depp just before her 29th birthday, after he left for a meeting and didn’t come back or contact her for many hours.

The Independent has contacted Depp’s representatives for comment.

Elsewhere in her memoir, out on Tuesday 3 May, Grey wrote about her botched nose job that she got soon after her split from Depp.

Depp is currently in the middle of his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Theactor alleges that Heard implied that he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence.

Heard, in turn, has filed a counterclaim, accusing Depp of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”. She has asked for $100m (£78m) in damages, as well as immunity from Depp’s claims.

Depp’s four-day testimony came to an end on Monday (25 April), during which the actor claimed: “The only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.”