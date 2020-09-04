Mortgage rates are near all-time lows during brief break from new fee, data shows

Mortgage rates are staying close to their all-time lows this week, a popular survey shows, and that's a blessing for homebuyers who are dealing with overheated prices during what has become a sizzling summer for home sales.

The usual peak spring buying season is underway very late this year because of cornavirus lockdowns earlier in 2020. Dirt-cheap mortgage rates are giving house shoppers more buying power and are partially offsetting the price increases.

But experts say borrowers should move quickly, because rates are likely to rise before long as lenders start dealing again with a new fee that's currently on hold.

Mortgage rates stick close to all-time lows

Mortgage rates have ticked up to an average 2.93% for a 30-year fixed-rate loan, from 2.91% last week, mortgage company Freddie Mac said Thursday.

One year ago, the typical 30-year mortgage was going for a steeper 3.49%. The loans in the survey come with an average 0.8 point.

Rates remain just a few steps away from last month's record low in the Freddie Mac survey, which has been tracking rates on home loans for nearly half a century. Thirty-year fixed-rate mortgages sank to an average of just 2.88% on Aug. 6.

Mortgage rates are so low that they're allowing homebuyers to purchase higher-priced homes, according to a new analysis from the real estate brokerage Redfin.

A buyer wanting a $2,500 monthly house payment could afford a $516,500 home this summer, versus a $483,250 house that was affordable on the same budget during the summer of 2019, when rates were higher.

The cheap rates are partially offsetting house prices that are rising sharply amid heavy demand coupled with a shortage of homes for sale. The nation's median listing price last month hit a record $350,000 — up 10% from a year ago, says Realtor.com.

But homebuyers hoping to take advantage of today's unbelievably low mortgage rates may not have much more time, and the same goes for homeowners looking to score big savings by refinancing.

The clock is ticking on extremely low rates

Rates popped in mid-August after lenders were surprised to learn that a new 0.5% on refinance loans would take effect on Sept. 1. Following some uproar, a federal agency postponed the surcharge — but not for long.

"Mortgage rates could begin to see modest increases once lenders begin to reapply the price adjustment," says Matthew Speakman, an economist with Zillow. "For now, mortgage rates are enjoying another strong stretch back to long-term lows."

