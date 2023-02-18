Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade among finalists for 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class

Finalists have been announced for the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class.

Among NBA stars named finalists were longtime Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki, Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade, San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker and Los Angeles Lakers big man Pau Gasol.

Becky Hammon, the current head coach of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces and a former Spurs assistant coach, was also named a finalist as a player. She was a six-time WNBA All-Star during her career.

Among the coaching finalists is Gregg Popovich, the winning coach in NBA history.

The finalists were announced as part of the festivities ahead of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. The official 2023 class will be announced April in Houston during the men's Final Four.

Who are finalists for Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023?

Below is a list of players and coaches named as finalists for the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class:

Jennifer Azzi (player): Led Stanford to 1990 NCAA national title and was named women's basketball player of the year. Helped 1996 Olympic team win gold medal.

Gary Blair (coach): Won 837 games over 37 seasons as the women's basketball coach at Stephen F. Austin, Arkansas and Texas A&M. Led Aggies to 2011 national title.

Becky Hammon (player): A 6-time WNBA All-Star named to the WNBA's 15th, 20th and 25th anniversary teams. Former San Antonio Spurs assistant coach. Coached Las Vegas Aces to 2022 WNBA title.

Marian Washington (coach): Won 560 games over 31 years leading the Kansas women's basketball team.

Gene Bess (coach): Won an all-levels record 1,300 games over 50 years at Three Rivers Community College (Missouri).

Pau Gasol (player): A 6-time NBA All-Star and international standout who helped guide Los Angeles Lakers to back-to-back championships.

David Hixon (coach): The longtime leader of the Amherst College men's basketball team won 826 games and two Division III national titles.

Gene Keady (coach): Won more than 500 games as a Division I coach and was named Big Ten Coach of the Year seven times over his 25 years at Purdue.

Dirk Nowitzki (player): A 14-time All-Star who played entire 21-year career with the Dallas Mavericks. Named 2006-07 NBA MVP and won 2011 Finals MVP after leading Mavs to title.

Tony Parker (player): A 6-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion with San Antonio Spurs. Captured 2007 Finals MVP.

Gregg Popovich (coach): Winningest coach in NBA history; has won five championships with San Antonio Spurs.

Dwayne Wade (player): A 13-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion; captured 2006 Finals MVP.

