DirecTV Week 3 college football coverage

It's Week 3 of the college football season, and DirecTV is the place to watch the best games, including three top-25 matchups. The biggest game is in the SEC with No. 12 LSU traveling to No. 7 Auburn. The other two big matchups are No. 17 Boise State at No. 24 Oklahoma State and No. 4 Ohio State at No. 15 TCU in the Buckeyes last game without head coach Urban Meyer.

Some games outside of the top-25 matchups that could create some buzz is the No. 5 Oklahoma at Iowa State, No. 1 Alabama at Ole Miss, and No. 10 Washington at Utah. It's also important to be aware of the impact of Hurricane Florence for teams in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Some games that could potentially be impacted are No. 14 West Virignia at NC State, No. 18 UCF at North Carolina and Georgia Southern @ No. 2 Clemson, so stay up to date on those schedules.

Here is the full Week 3 college football DirecTV schedule:

Saturday, Sept. 15

No. 5 Oklahoma at Iowa State

Noon, ABC, check local listings



Kent State at No. 11 Penn State

Noon, Fox Sports 1, Channel 219, Entertainment Package



No. 21 Miami at Toledo

Noon, ESPN2, Channel 209, Entertainment Package



No. 18 UCF at North Carolina

Noon, ESPNU, Channel 208, Choice Package



Vanderbilt at No. 8 Notre Dame

2:30 p.m., NBC, check local listings



Georgia Southern at No. 2 Clemson

3:30 p.m., ESPN2, Channel 209, Entertainment Package



BYU at No. 6 Wisconsin

3:30 p.m., ABC, check local listings



No. 12 LSU at No. 7 Auburn

3:30 p.m., CBS, check local listings



No. 14 West Virginia at N.C. State

3:30 p.m., ESPNU, Channel 208, Choice Package



No. 17 Boise State at No. 24 Oklahoma State

3:30 p.m., ESPN, Channel 206, Entertainment Package



No. 19 Michigan vs. SMU

3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network, Channel 610, Choice Package



No. 1 Alabama at Ole Miss

7 p.m., ESPN, Channel 206, Entertainment Package



Middle Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia

7:15 p.m., ESPN2, Channel 209, Entertainment Package



Louisiana at No. 16 Mississippi State

7:30 p.m., SEC Network, Channel 611, Choice Package



4 Ohio State vs. 15 TCU (Arlington)

8 p.m., ABC, check local listings



No. 22 University of Southern California at Texas

8 p.m. FOX, check local listings



No. 10 Washington at Utah

10 p.m., ESPN, Channel 206, Entertainment Package



No. 23 Arizona State at San Diego State

10:30 p.m., CBS, check local listings

