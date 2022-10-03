Directors and Officers (D&O) Insurance Market Report 2022: Integration of A.I. And Blockchain Technologies by Insurance Companies Presents Opportunities
Market Definition:
The Global Directors and Officers (D&O) Insurance Market size was valued at USD 20.87 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 54.45 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022-2030. D&O liability insurance offers coverage to personal liability of directors and officers of any company or organization in the event they are sued due to any wrongful acts in their managerial capacity.
The coverage typically include the legal or defense fees and other costs, the organization may incur as a result of actual or alleged breach of duty, neglect, misstatements, malpractice, injury or errors. This type of liability insurance is very useful to protect the personal assets of directors and officers, and their spouses, if they are personally sued by employees, competitors, vendors, investors, customers, or other parties. However, intentional illegal acts are typically not covered under D&O policies.
Market Dynamics and Trends:
D&O insurance provides more security to an organization, increases it's ability to function confidently and protects its reputation. Employees of the organization having a D&O policy feel empowered and thus more likely to work fearlessly if they are aware that the organization carries a D&O policy in their names.
At times, it becomes necessary to take risks in order to make greater gains for the company. Risk averse companies usually fall behind their competition and finally become obsolete. Thus D&O insurance plays a crucial role in the success of any company.
Also, D&O policy complies with several legal necessities and protects the financial health of a company in contingent times such as in the event of an investigation due to accounting irregularities, event of fraud, misuse of organization's funds or any other regulatory investigations. Such benefits are expected to propel the D&O insurance market growth globally. However, D&O does not cover expenses arising due to any kinds of criminal activities, punitive damages and intentional wrong doings, which restrains the growth of D&O insurance market to some extent.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Financial Protection Against a Variety of Claims
High Penetration of Small and Mid-Size Companies
Protection from Bankruptcy
Restraints
Rising Insurance Prices and Intensifying Risks
Opportunities
Integration of A.I. And Blockchain Technologies by Insurance Companies
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
By Coverage
Employment Practice Litigations
Regulatory Investigations
Customer Suits
Accounting Irregularities
Other Stakeholder Claims
By End User
Public Organizations
Private Organizations
Non-Profit Organizations
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Australia
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of World
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
