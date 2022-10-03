Directors and Officers (D&O) Insurance Market Report 2022: Integration of A.I. And Blockchain Technologies by Insurance Companies Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directors and Officers (D&O) Insurance Market by Coverage, and End User - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market Definition:

The Global Directors and Officers (D&O) Insurance Market size was valued at USD 20.87 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 54.45 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022-2030. D&O liability insurance offers coverage to personal liability of directors and officers of any company or organization in the event they are sued due to any wrongful acts in their managerial capacity.

The coverage typically include the legal or defense fees and other costs, the organization may incur as a result of actual or alleged breach of duty, neglect, misstatements, malpractice, injury or errors. This type of liability insurance is very useful to protect the personal assets of directors and officers, and their spouses, if they are personally sued by employees, competitors, vendors, investors, customers, or other parties. However, intentional illegal acts are typically not covered under D&O policies.

Market Dynamics and Trends:

D&O insurance provides more security to an organization, increases it's ability to function confidently and protects its reputation. Employees of the organization having a D&O policy feel empowered and thus more likely to work fearlessly if they are aware that the organization carries a D&O policy in their names.

At times, it becomes necessary to take risks in order to make greater gains for the company. Risk averse companies usually fall behind their competition and finally become obsolete. Thus D&O insurance plays a crucial role in the success of any company.

Also, D&O policy complies with several legal necessities and protects the financial health of a company in contingent times such as in the event of an investigation due to accounting irregularities, event of fraud, misuse of organization's funds or any other regulatory investigations. Such benefits are expected to propel the D&O insurance market growth globally. However, D&O does not cover expenses arising due to any kinds of criminal activities, punitive damages and intentional wrong doings, which restrains the growth of D&O insurance market to some extent.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Financial Protection Against a Variety of Claims

  • High Penetration of Small and Mid-Size Companies

  • Protection from Bankruptcy

Restraints

  • Rising Insurance Prices and Intensifying Risks

Opportunities

  • Integration of A.I. And Blockchain Technologies by Insurance Companies

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
By Coverage

  • Employment Practice Litigations

  • Regulatory Investigations

  • Customer Suits

  • Accounting Irregularities

  • Other Stakeholder Claims

By End User

  • Public Organizations

  • Private Organizations

  • Non-Profit Organizations

By Region

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • UK

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Australia

  • Japan

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • Rest of World

  • Latin America

  • Middle East

  • Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. D&O Insurance Market - Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Market Share Analysis

5. Global Directors and Officers (D&O) Insurance Market, by Coverage Type

6. Global Directors and Officers (D&O) Insurance Market, by End-user

7. Global Directors and Officers (D&O) Insurance Market, by Region

8. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Tokio Marine Holdings

  • Hub International

  • HDFC Ergo

  • Chubb Ltd.

  • Allianz Global Corporate & Speciality

  • Travelers Cos. Inc.

  • AXA Xl

  • CNA Financial Corp.

  • General Re Corporation

  • Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance

  • Nationwide

  • Sompo Holdings, Inc.

  • Zurich Insurance Group

  • AON

  • American International Group Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/li5e0t

