Directors Guild Awards: Winners List

The Directors Guild of America is holding its 76th annual DGA Awards on Saturday night in Beverly Hills. TheWrap will update the list of winners as they are announced.

The Directors Guild Award for theatrical feature film is one of the most reliable Oscar indicators, with 67 DGA winners in the past 75 years going on to win the Academy Award for Best Director. In recent years, though, the win for director has frequently not matched the Oscar Best Picture winner. Over the past decade, the DGA and Academy had agreed nine out of 10 times on the directing winner, but the Best Picture award has gone to the movie made by the DGA winner only four times.

This year’s DGA lineup only matched three of the five Oscar Best Director nominees. The guild nominated Greta Gerwig for “Barbie” and Alexander Payne for “The Holdovers,” while the Academy’s Directors Branch, which has admitted a large number of international filmmakers in recent years, bypassed those two directors in favor of two films largely or wholly not in English, Justine Triet for “Anatomy of a Fall” and Jonathan Glazer for “The Zone of Interest.”

In the television categories, “Succession” scored four of the five nominations for drama series, while “The Bear” and “Ted Lasso” received two each in the comedy series category and “Lessons in Chemistry” took three of five in the TV movie and limited series category.

Special Award recipients are director David Nutter (Lifetime Achievement Award in Television), united production manager Janet G. Knutsen and stage manager Gary Natoli (Franklin J. Schaffner Achievement Award).

The ceremony is hosted by Judd Apatow and is taking place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Here is the full list of nominees. Winners are indicated by *WINNER.

THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM

Greta Gerwig, “Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Alexander Payne, “The Holdovers”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

FIRST-TIME THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM

Cord Jefferson, “American Fiction”

Manuela Martelli, “Chile ’76”

Noora Riasari, “Shayda”

A.V. Rockwell, “A Thousand and One”

Celine Song, “Past Lives”

DOCUMENTARY

Moses Bwayo & Christopher Sharp, “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

Mstyslav Chernov, “20 Days in Mariupol”

Madeleine Gavin, “Beyond Utopia”

Davis Guggenheim, “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

D. Smith, “Kokomo City”

DRAMATIC SERIES

Peter Hoar, “The Last of Us”: “Long, Long Time”

Becky Martin, “Succession”: “Rehearsal”

Mark Mylod, “Succession”: “Connor’s Wedding”

Andrij Parekh, “Succession”:”America Decides”

Robert Pulcini & Shari Springer Berman, “Succession”: “Tailgate Party”



COMEDY SERIES

Eric Dunton, “Ted Lasso”: “La Locker Room Aux Folles”

Bill Hader, “Barry”: “wow”

Declan Lowney, “Ted Lasso”: “So Long, Farewell”

Christopher Storer, “The Bear”: “Fishes”

Ramy Youssef, “The Bear”: “Honeydew”

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES

Shawn Levy, “All the Light We Cannot See”

Tara Miele, “Lessons in Chemistry”: “Introduction to Chemistry”

Millicent Shelton, “Lessons in Chemistry”: “Poirot”

Sarah Adina Smith, “Lessons in Chemistry”: “Her and Him”

Nzingha Stewart, “Daisy Jones & The Six”: “Track 10: Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide”



VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING

Paul G. Casey, “Real Time with Bill Maher”: “Episode 2117”

Jim Hoskinson, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”: “Jan. 19, 2023: Rep. Adam Kinzinger; Meet Me at the Altar; Special appearance by Harvey Guillén”

Michael Mancini & Liz Patrick, “Saturday Night Live”: “Pedro Pascal/Coldplay”

David Pau Meyer, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”: “Singer Charley Crockett Performs “Name on a Billboard” and Discusses New Album with Jordan Klepper “

Paul Pennolino, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”: “Episode 1018: Dollar Stores”

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS

Joel Gallen, “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”

Stan Lathan, “Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer”

Linda Mendoza, “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”

Paul Miller, “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love”

Glenn Weiss, “The 95th Annual Academy Awards”

REALITY PROGRAMS

Niharika Desai, “Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss”: “Happiness is a Bottle of Cod Liver Oil”

Ken Fuchs, “The Golden Bachelor”: “Premiere”

Joseph Guidry & Alexandra Lipsitz, “Project Greenlight: A New Generation”: “PGL vs. Gray Matter Problem”

Rich Kim, “Lego Masters”: “Is It Brick?”

Patrick McManus, “American Ninja Warrior”: “Season 15 Finale”

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

James Bobin, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”: “I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher”

Destin Daniel Cretton, “American Born Chinese”: “What Guy Are You”

Rob Letterman, “Goosebumps”: “Say Cheese and Die”

Amy Schatz, “Stand Up & Shout: Songs From a Philly High School”

Dinh Thai, “American Born Chinese”: “A Monkey on a Quest”

COMMERCIALS

Martin de Thurah (Epoch Films), Fair Exchange, Levi’s 501 Jeans – Droga5; Legends Never Die, Levi’s 501 Jeans, Droga5

Seb Edwards (Park Pictures), Rumble, Battle of the Baddest – Droga5

Kim Gehrig (Somesuch), Run This Town, Apple Music – Apple (Client Direct); The Travelers, Expedia – Wieden & Kennedy

Craig Gillespie (MJZ), Waiting Room, Apple iPhone – TBWA/Media Arts Lab

Andreas Nilsson (Biscuit Filmworks), R.I.P. Leon, Apple iPhone – Apple (Client Direct); Action Mode, Apple iPhone14 – Apple (Client Direct); Choose Happy, Les Mills Fitness – Nice&Frank, San Francisco; Wait’ll You See This, Snapchat – Snapchat (Client Direct)

