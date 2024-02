Directors Guild Awards 2024 Winners List (Updating Live)

Lights. Camera. Awards! The Directors Guild of America is honoring the filmmaking talent of the year with the 76th edition of the DGA Awards. The ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m. PT at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

This year’s crop for outstanding directorial achievement in theatrical feature film display a typical who’s-who of the awards race, with Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”), Yorgos Lanthimos (“Poor Things”) and Martin Scorsese (“Killers of the Flower Moon”) among the five nominees. The two others that could also take home gold, Greta Gerwig (“Barbie”) and Alexander Payne (“The Holdovers”), are not nominated in the category of best director at the coming Oscars. The Academy instead opted to hand nods to two filmmakers behind foreign-language productions: Justine Triet (“Anatomy of a Fall”) and Jonathan Glazer (“The Zone of Interest”).

On the TV front, “Succession” leads the competition with four nominations, while other heavyweights include “The Last of Us” and “Ted Lasso.”

Judd Apatow returns to host the DGA Awards after fronting the ceremony last year.

See the full list of nominees, updating with the night’s winners, below.

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film

GRETA GERWIG — “Barbie” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

YORGOS LANTHIMOS — “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

CHRISTOPHER NOLAN — “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

ALEXANDER PAYNE — “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

MARTIN SCORSESE — “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films / Paramount Pictures)

Michael Apted Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in First-Time Theatrical Feature Film

CORD JEFFERSON — “American Fiction” (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

MANUELA MARTELLI — “Chile ‘76” (Kino Lober)

NOORA NIASARI — “Shayda” (Sony Pictures Classics / ORIGMA 45)

A.V. ROCKWELL — “A Thousand and One” (Focus Features)

CELINE SONG — “Past Lives” (A24)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series for 2023

PETER HOAR — “The Last of Us,” “Long, Long Time” (HBO/Max)

Directorial Team: Unit Production Manager: Cecil O’Connor; First Assistant Director: Bethan Mowat

BECKY MARTIN — “Succession,” “Rehearsal” (HBO/Max)

Directorial Team: Unit Production Managers: Hilary Kehoe, Gabrielle Mahon; First Assistant Director: John Silvestri; Second Assistant Director: Nicholas Notte; Second Second Assistant Director: Jimmy Rosario; Location Manager: Paul Eskenazi

MARK MYLOD — “Succession,” “Connor’s Wedding” (HBO/Max)

Directorial Team: Unit Production Managers: Hilary Kehoe, Gabrielle Mahon; First Assistant Director: Christo Morse; Second Assistant Directors: Sahar Shmolevitz, Justin Bischoff; Second Second Assistant Director: Jimmy Rosario; Additional Second Assistant Directors: Cris Iannucci, Norman Franklin, Kyle Burstein; Location Manager: Paul Eskenazi

ANDRIJ PAREKH — “Succession,” “America Decides” (HBO/Max)

Directorial Team: Unit Production Managers: Hilary Kehoe, Gabrielle Mahon; First Assistant Director: John Silvestri; Second Assistant Director: Nicholas Notte; Second Second Assistant Director: Jimmy Rosario; Location Manager: Paul Eskenazi

ROBERT PULCINI & SHARI SPRINGER BERMAN — “Succession,” “Tailgate Party” (HBO/Max)

Directorial Team: Unit Production Managers: Hilary Kehoe, Gabrielle Mahon; First Assistant Director: Michelle Flevotomas; Second Assistant Director: Sahar Shmolevitz; Second Second Assistant Director: Jimmy Rosario; Additional Second Assistant Directors: Isabel Sofia Cervantes, Nicole Kay Payson; Location Manager: Paul Eskenazi

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series

ERICA DUNTON — “Ted Lasso,” “La Locker Room Aux Folles” (Apple TV+)

BILL HADER — “Barry,” “wow” (HBO/Max)

Directorial Team: Unit Production Manager: Aida Rodgers; First Assistant Director: Gavin Kleintop; Second Assistant Director: Erin Stern Linares; Second Second Assistant Directors: Yarden Levo, George Williams

DECLAN LOWNEY — “Ted Lasso,” “So Long, Farewell” (Apple TV+)

Directorial Team: Unit Production Manager: Mike Livanos (U.S. Unit); First Assistant Director: Jason Z. Kemp (U.S. Unit); Second Assistant Director: Christopher Cook (U.S. Unit)

CHRISTOPHER STORER — “The Bear,” “Fishes” (FX)

Directorial Team: Unit Production Managers: Tyson Bidner, Carrie Holt de Lama; First Assistant Directors: Duccio Fabbri, Pablo Gambetta; Second Assistant Director: Larissa Malarek; Second Second Assistant Directors: Olivia Dame, Hiro Taniguchi; Location Manager: Maria C. Roxas

RAMY YOUSSEF — “The Bear,” “Honeydew” (FX)

Directorial Team: Unit Production Managers: Tyson Bidner, Carrie Holt de Lama; First Assistant Directors: Kit Bland, Pablo Gambetta; Second Assistant Director: Larissa Malarek; Second Second Assistant Directors: Olivia Dame, Hiro Taniguchi; Location Manager: Maria C. Roxas

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series

SHAWN LEVY— “All the Light We Cannot See” (Netflix)

Directorial Team: Unit Production Manager: Scott Elias; First Assistant Director: Josh McLaglen; Second Assistant Director: Simeon Jones

TARA MIELE — “Lessons in Chemistry,” “Introduction to Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

Directorial Team: Unit Production Manager: Chris Hayden; First Assistant Director: Katie Carroll; Second Assistant Director: Alexis Olsen Colwell

MILLICENT SHELTON — “Lessons in Chemistry,” “Poirot” (Apple TV+)

Directorial Team: Unit Production Manager: Chris Hayden; First Assistant Director: Kristofer Kolpek; Second Assistant Director: Deborah Chung

SARAH ADINA SMITH — “Lessons in Chemistry,” “Her and Him” (Apple TV+)

Directorial Team: Unit Production Manager: Steven Brown; First Assistant Director: Kristofer Kolpek; Second Assistant Director: Deborah Chung

NZINGHA STEWART — “Daisy Jones & The Six,” ” Track 10: Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide” (Amazon)

Directorial Team: Unit Production Manager: Michael Nelson; First Assistant Director: Anna Notarides; Second Assistant Director: Samantha Hollingsworth; Second Second Assistant Directors : Tarin Squillante, Jeff Tavani, Alex Lee Bonner, Matthew Kramer; Location Manager: Batou Chandler

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming

PAUL G. CASEY — “Real Time with Bill Maher,” “Episode 2117” (HBO/Max)

Directorial Team: Associate Director: Stacy Talbot; Stage Managers: Brian Anderson, Patrick Whitney

JIM HOSKINSON — “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Jan. 19, 2023: Rep. Adam Kinzinger; Meet Me at the Altar; Special appearance by Harvey Guillén” (CBS)

Directorial Team: Associate Directors: Yvonne DeMare, Karen Yaeger; Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib

MICHAEL MANCINI & LIZ PATRICK — “Saturday Night Live,” “Pedro Pascal / Coldplay” (NBC)

Directorial Team: Associate Directors: Janine DeVito, Michael Poole, Laura Ouziel-Mack; Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly, Eddie Valk

DAVID PAUL MEYER — “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” “Singer Charley Crockett Performs “Name on a Billboard” and Discusses New Album with Jordan Klepper ” (Comedy Central)

Directorial Team: Associate Director: Adrienne Ford; Stage Managers: Bennymar Almonte, Tyler Goldman

PAUL PENNOLINO — “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” “Episode 1018: Dollar Stores” (HBO/Max)

Directorial Team: Associate Director: Elliot Mendelson; Stage Managers: Craig Spinney, Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib, Steven Van Patten

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials

JOEL GALLEN — “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” (Netflix)

Directorial Team: Associate Director: Robin Mishkin Abrams; Stage Manager: Arthur Lewis

STAN LATHAN — “Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer” (Netflix)

Directorial Team: Associate Director: Jill Dove; Stage Manager: Valdez Flagg

LINDA MENDOZA — “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer” (Netflix)

Directorial Team: Stage Manager: Dan Frank

PAUL MILLER — “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” (NBC)

Directorial Team: Associate Director: Sara Niimi; Stage Managers: Gary Natoli, Alissa Levisohn Hoyo, Christopher McDonald, Jackie Stathis

GLENN WEISS — “The 95th Annual Academy Awards” (ABC)

Directorial Team: Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Ricky Kirshner, Susan Kopensky, Lori Margules, Robin Mishkin Abrams, Sara Niimi, Kristen Patterson Terry, Michael Polito; Stage Managers: Gary Natoli, Alexis Brusig, Rita Cossette, John Esposito, Valdez Flagg, Doug Fogel, Chris Hines, Alissa Levisohn Hoyo, Arthur Lewis, Roxanne Lozano, Donna Parker, Ron Paul, Tammy Raab, Jason Seligman, Jackie Stathis, Cheryl Teetzel-Moore, Ari Woog

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs

NIHARIKA DESAI — “Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss,” “Happiness is a Bottle of Cod Liver Oil” (Peacock)

KEN FUCHS — “The Golden Bachelor,” “Premiere” (ABC)

Directorial Team: Stage Manager: Isaiah Fuchs

JOSEPH GUIDRY & ALEXANDRA LIPSITZ — “Project Greenlight: A New Generation,” “PGL vs. Gray Matter Problem” (HBO/Max)

Directorial Team: Associate Director: Lizzie MacPherson; Stage Manager: T.J. Ganser

RICH KIM — “Lego Masters,” “Is It Brick?” (Fox)

Directorial Team: Associate Director: Ryan Bunnell; Stage Managers: Will Baker, Dan Shepard

PATRICK McMANUS — “American Ninja Warrior,” “Season 15 Finale” (NBC)

Directorial Team: Associate Director: Dave Massey; Stage Managers: Sara Brown, Sean P. Galvin, T.J. Ganser, Joseph R. Osborne, Matthew Patrick, Greg Rosa, Louise Story

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs

JAMES BOBIN — “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” “I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher” (Disney+)

Directorial Team: Unit Production Manager: Jim Rowe; First Assistant Director: Pete Whyte; Location Manager: David Occhino

DESTIN DANIEL CRETTON — “American Born Chinese,” “What Guy Are You” (Disney+)

Directorial Team: Unit Production Manager: Erin O’Malley; First Assistant Director: Katie Hausmann; Second Assistant Directors: Randin Brown Hargrave, Morgan Willis

ROB LETTERMAN — “Goosebumps,” “Say Cheese and Die” (Disney+)

AMY SCHATZ — “Stand Up & Shout: Songs From a Philly High School” (HBO/Max)

DINH THAI — “American Born Chinese,” “A Monkey on a Quest” (Disney+)

Directorial Team: Unit Production Manager: Erin O’Malley, Stacy Murphy Gold; First Assistant Director: Michael Risoli; Second Assistant Director: Morgan Willis

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials

MARTIN de THURAH (Epoch Films)

“Fair Exchange,” Levi’s 501 Jeans – Droga5

“Legends Never Die,” Levi’s 501 Jeans, Droga5

SEB EDWARDS (Park Pictures)

Rumble, Battle of the Baddest – Droga5 | First Assistant Director: George Walker

KIM GEHRIG (Somesuch) — WINNER

“Run This Town,” Apple Music – Apple (Client Direct) | First Assistant Director: David Webb

“The Travelers,” Expedia – Wieden & Kennedy | First Assistant Director: Zaida Fakih

CRAIG GILLESPIE (MJZ)

“Waiting Room,” Apple iPhone – TBWA/Media Arts Lab | Unit Production Manager: Martha Davis, First Assistant Director: Christian Van Fleet, Second Assistant Director: Gregory Moutran

ANDREAS NILSSON (Biscuit Filmworks)

“R.I.P. Leon,” Apple iPhone – Apple (Client Direct) | First Assistant Director: Gareth Moses

“Action Mode,” Apple iPhone14 – Apple (Client Direct) | First Assistant Director: Gareth Moses

“Choose Happy,” Les Mills Fitness – Nice&Frank, San Francisco

“Wait’ll You See This,” Snapchat – Snapchat (Client Direct)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary

MOSES BWAYO & CHRISTOPHER SHARP — “Bobi Wine: The People’s President” (National Geographic)

MSTYSLAV CHERNOV — “20 Days in Mariupol” (PBS Distribution)

MADELEINE GAVIN — “Beyond Utopia” (Roadside Attractions)

DAVIS GUGGENHEIM — “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” (Apple Original Films)

Directorial Team: Unit Production Manager: John Locke; First Assistant Director: Richard Rosser

D. SMITH — “Kokomo City” (Magnolia Pictures)

