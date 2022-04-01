Director Susanne Regina Meures Explores The Underside of Social Media Stardom With ‘Girl Gang’

Ben Croll
·6 min read

Screening in competition at CPH:DOX, “Girl Gang” offers a behind-the-scenes look at an industry hardly known for reticence. But in this study of adolescent influencer Leonie, her all too eager parents, and the legions of fans liking, sharing and subscribing to the family’s every post, director Susanne Regine Meures offers a more intimate look at the world of modern celebrity.

Though set in the suburbs of Berlin, this particular story of social media stardom mirrors those found all around the world. “It is a global phenomenon which actually peaks in the U.S. and in China,” Meures tells Variety. “I looked for individuals that could transcend the specifics of my topics into something bigger. Their story is universal.”

More from Variety

When did you first learn about Leonie? What drew you to her story?
It all started back in 2017. I was in Berlin when I saw a group of girls in a park doing slow motion pantomimes. Now, we all know about TikTok, but back then, I felt that I was entering a new universe of presentation and self-reflection. I started wondering about the contemporary girl gang, hence the film’s title.

Who are they? Where do they hang out? How do they think? What moves them? I spoke to around 160 girls between the ages of 12 and 15 until I met Leonie at a social media event. She was 13 years old and already had half a million followers, and she united all the traits of a girl that lives a life through social media. Leonie’s story seemed to be the perfect modern day adventure about dreams, illusions and self-perception, coming at a time when 86% of teenagers surveyed said they want to become an influencer.

The title denotes a group, though the film just follows a single influencer. Why keep that distinction?
Initially, I had planned to make a film about a group of girls, Leonie and her friends. Once I started filming, I quickly realized that this film was not about Leonie and her friends – but rather about her and her family. That’s where the story was. When diving into Leonie’s social media spheres, it dawned on me that the contemporary girl gang is not the group of girls in the park anymore. It’s the millions of girls hanging and congregating online. So, despite shifting my focus, the film title, which had been there from the beginning, became even more relevant.

You followed Leonie and her parents over the course of four years. Apart from rising in fortune and notoriety, how have they changed on a personal level?
First, they have become incredibly busy. Their daily lives are dictated and structured by job requests and the pressures to produce content. Family life has turned into a business, especially since Leonie’s parents have taken over her management. I could see lightness and laughter fading all while Leonie was entering puberty – a time that isn’t easy in any household on this planet. Her parents were facing an even more difficult situation: They had to protect Leonie as parents while at the same time pushing her to work as her managers. Not an easy deed, but I never saw them seriously question their choice of life. It has become their reality.

Sequences where Leonie visits shopping centers amid throngs of screaming young fans call to mind footage of The Beatles from the early 1960s. If there’s always been an inherent intensity to this sort of teenage fandom, how would say that that culture has changed now that it’s oriented around influencers and not pop idols?
It’s an interesting development. It’s not like in the 1960s with the Beatles or even the 1990s with all the boy bands. Now we have girls crying and fainting over their influencer idols. Leonie’s success is her reachability. She is their friend and she shares almost every part of her life with them. They can message her. She is so seemingly close that they can almost touch her. Instagram is a bit like a school ground, with Leonie being the popular girl. The girls project their dreams of a better self and Leonie reflects that perfectly, precisely because she is so similar. Leonie might not reply to every message she receives, but the correspondence between fan and idol has become much more common on these platforms.

You introduced the character of Melanie – a fan who develops a powerful bond to Leonie – to reflect as much.
In the era of internet-based communication, fans are also able to overcome geographical limitations to gather together, form groups and start communities. Often the fans are able to become leaders themselves again, just like Melanie in the film. She is Leonie’s greatest fan, but she herself has thousands of followers on Instagram. Fans are able to engage in a much broader spectrum of activities these days: editing content, posting comments, sharing photos and videos. As a result, fans are actively appropriating popular culture content with new and original meaning. The balance has shifted, giving the fan more power and control.

Why did you employ framing devices like fairytale-esque bookends and a choral score to work with or even against a very digital age narrative?
The story has all the qualities of a contemporary fairy tale and I knew the film needed an additional layer. Seeing girls on their mobile phones is so ingrained in our everyday life [that it can become easy to overlook]. The “Once Upon a Time” beginning installs a distance; it makes us stand back to witness something extraordinary. I chose choral music because I feel that it perfectly translates longing, [which is] the innermost emotion of the film. We all strive to become part of a community, part of something bigger. The music connects the audience to the religious quality of the topic, the longing to belong we all feel inside.

Leonie and her family would likely not share the film’s more ambivalent take on the influencer economy. How important was it to strike the right balance between views?
Since I started filming “Girl Gang,” a lot of films about social media have been released. These other films have mostly tried to warn us [about the dangers of this world]. That’s ok, only I have a different approach. In order to understand and to present the world, I like to crawl into the very center of things and turn them inside out. I may shape the story through my own understanding, but I try to interpret and show the universe of the protagonists as closely to how I experience it as possible. It is not on me to judge their choice of life.

Susanne Regine Meures - Credit: Courtesy of Maurice Haas
Susanne Regine Meures - Credit: Courtesy of Maurice Haas

Courtesy of Maurice Haas

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Miller scores in OT, Rangers beat Sabres 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — K’Andre Miller scored 2:02 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 Sunday. Frank Vatrano had two goals, Alexis Lafrenière had a goal and an assist and Artemi Panarin also scored to help the Rangers win for the fifth time in their last six at home. New York is 9-2-1 in its last 12 at Madison Square Garden. Andrew Copp had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev had 13 saves to improve to 10-9-2 on the season. Rasmus Asplund, Will Butcher, Kyle Okposo and Jeff

  • Blouin caps podium-filled slopestyle World Cup season with silver in Switzerland

    Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin made it three medals in as many slopestyle World Cup competitions this season, picking up silver at the final event on Sunday in Silvaplana, Switzerland. She scored 90.20 points on her second attempt, placing second to Austria's Anna Gasser (95.40) and in front of Kokomo Murase (87.20) of Japan. Blouin also finished second in the World Cup standings. Three weeks ago, Blouin won slopestyle in Bakuriani, Georgia, after earning bronze at the Snow Rodeo World Cu

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Nunavut wrestlers bring home silver and bronze medals

    With a couple more silver wrestling medals in hand, Eekeeluak Avalak is already looking forward to future competitions. The 18-year-old from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, is fresh from competing in the Alberta Amateur Wrestling Association's open tournament on March 19 and 20, where he placed second — twice — against older and more experienced wrestlers. "It felt good to be back on the mat, especially having my other teammates in my corner," Avalak said. "[That] made it a lot more enjoyable and a lot

  • Canada's World Cup qualification sends fans into hysterics

    Canadians let loose as they watched the men's national team qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Why Khem Birch wants to watch film on Thad Young

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young said teammate Khem Birch has a specific reason to watch film on him. Young also discussed finding his groove after not playing much prior to the trade to Toronto and how helpful Pascal Siakam has been on and off the court. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight. Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Ottawa struck first at 4:53 of the opening period on the power play. With the Senators on a two-man advantage, Tim Stützl

  • 'Are you ready to meet your maker?': Thad Young's wife to social media troll

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the craziest things they've heard fans say to players and how betting has made it worse. Also, Young tells the story of his wife clapping back at a heckler on social. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Malkin's hat trick powers Penguins to 11-2 romp over Detroit

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin had his 15th career hat trick and added an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins drilled the reeling Detroit Red Wings 11-2 on Sunday night. Sidney Crosby, Kasperi Kapanen, Jeff Carter, Teddy Blueger, Danton Heinen, Brian Boyle and recently acquired Rickard Rakell also scored for the Penguins, who needed less than 30 minutes to take a 6-0 lead on their way to their first 11-goal game in nearly 30 years. Tristan Jarry made 33 saves to win for the sixth time in his last

  • 'Did you see K-Low?!' Chris Boucher on Spoelstra-Butler incident

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young discuss arguments among teammates and coaches after the very public shouting match between Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra & Jimmy Butler. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Tenn. lawmakers push for collegiate transgender athlete ban

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would ban transgender athletes from participating in female college sports under legislation gaining traction inside the state's GOP-controlled General Assembly. The measure is one of 17 bills that have been introduced this year in Tennessee targeting LGBTQ people — more than any other state in the country, according to civil rights activists. “Even amid one of the most extreme time periods for anti-LGBTQ politics in our country’s history, lawmakers in Tennessee

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Soccer fan says 'it's God's plan' as Canadian men seal World Cup qualification on home soil

    Soccer fans could not contain their excitement on Sunday after watching Canada's men's team beat Jamaica 4-0 to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986. Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan and Junior Hoilett scored the first three goals, which were followed by a Jamaican own goal in the 89th minute. The Canadian team missed out on World Cup qualification in a loss Thursday in Costa Rica, but fans at Sunday's game say it was a blessing in disguise. Nick Maffeo says he's happy they did not

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Vasilevskiy, Lightning storm past Islanders 4-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves and Victor Hedman and Alex Killorn scored second-period goals to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Sunday. Ross Colton and Mikhail Sergachev added third-period goals for the Lightning, (41-18-6), who have won two straight after a three-game losing streak. Iyla Sorokin made 18 saves on 20 shots in the first two periods and Semyon Varlamov stopped 12 shots in the third for the Islanders, whose lone goal was

  • Thaddeus Young on leadership, thoughts on Nick Nurse

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young joined the show to give his impression of Nick Nurse, how he's helping his teammates off the court and what his role is on the court. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dies at age 62

    Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday at the age of 62.