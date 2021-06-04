Director Resignation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Cabo Drilling Corp. (NEX:CBE.H) ("Cabo" or the "Company") announces that Tom Oliver and Peter Freeman have resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company due to other commitments that preclude them from continuing as directors. Messrs. Oliver and Freeman have been valuable members of the Board, and the Company wishes to thank them for their time as directors.

About Cabo Drilling Corp.

Cabo Drilling Corp. is a drilling services company headquartered in New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John A. Versfelt"

John A. Versfelt

President and CEO

Further information about the Company can be found on the Cabo Drilling website (http://www.cabo.ca) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or by contacting Mr. John A. Versfelt, Chairman, President & CEO of the Company at 604-527-4201.

