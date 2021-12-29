Director/PDMR Shareholding
Downing ONE VCT plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
Director/PDMR Shareholding
29 December 2021
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Colin Corbally
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Downing ONE VCT plc
b)
LEI
213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
ORDINARY SHARES OF 1P EACH
Identification code
ISIN: GB00BFRSVQ41
b)
Nature of the transaction
MARKET SALE OF 96,488 ORDINARY SHARES.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
29 December 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange Main Market