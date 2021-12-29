Director/PDMR Shareholding

Downing ONE VCT plc
·1 min read

Downing ONE VCT plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
Director/PDMR Shareholding
29 December 2021

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Colin Corbally

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Downing ONE VCT plc

b)

LEI

213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

ORDINARY SHARES OF 1P EACH

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BFRSVQ41

b)

Nature of the transaction

MARKET SALE OF 96,488 ORDINARY SHARES.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)
£0.57

Volume(s)
96,488

d)

Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price



96,488 Ordinary shares
£0.57

e)

Date of the transaction

29 December 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange Main Market


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories