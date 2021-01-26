Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have added a young attacker to their roster, signing Colombian winger Deiber Caicedo.The club announced Tuesday the 20-year-old has agreed to a three-year contract through 2023, with a team option for a fourth season. Vancouver bought the emerging talent's discovery rights from Nashville SC for US$75,000 in general allocation money. Caicedo comes to Major League Soccer following three seasons in Colombia's Categoria Primera A, where he amassed seven goals and 13 assists over 78 appearances, including 53 starts. He also has experience on the international stage, having been called to Colombia's U-15, U-17 and U-20 teams.Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement that the club scouted Caicedo in September and saw a "very fast and aggressive left-side winger."MLS announced Monday that it is targeting April 3 as the start date for the 2021 season, but no plans have been announced for where Canadian teams will play as the border remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2021. The Canadian Press