Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Canadian Press

MIAMI (AP) — As speculation swirled Monday regarding the Miami Dolphins' interest in embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson, coach Brian Flores said the team wants players with “high character.” The Dolphins have declined to confirm or deny reports they have engaged in trade talks to acquire Watson, the Houston Texans' star who has been accused of sexual assault and harassment in lawsuits filed by 22 women. Watson and his lawyers have denied the accusations against him. No charges have been filed,