Director/PDMR Shareholding

Irish Continental Group Plc
·1 min read

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Valerie Sheehan

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Person closely associated with John Sheehan, Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Irish Continental Group plc

b)

LEI

635400FQKB6QXERQOC74

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code

ICG Unit
ISIN : IE00BLP58571

b)

Nature of the transaction

Market purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Prices(s) Volume(s)
€4.30 10,000

d)

Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

27 August 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

g)

Additional Information




Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories