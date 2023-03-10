Director/PDMR Shareholding

CBC

A Nanaimo woman is warning others to be careful of who you share your personal information with after she was defrauded of $95,000 six months ago. Jennifer Hiltz says she first learned of the fraud after Prefera Finance called her at work about an overdue payment on a $50,000 loan for two Sea-Doos. "I've never even been on a Sea-Doo. I didn't take out the loans. It's very out of character for me, too, if you look at my credit history," she said. "They're not my loans. So I'm not going to pay the