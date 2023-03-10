Director/PDMR Shareholding
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Thomas Corcoran
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR / Company Secretary
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Irish Continental Group plc
b)
LEI
635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument,
ICG Unit
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of options under the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
10 March 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
Dublin, Ireland
g)
Additional Information