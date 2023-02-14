Director/PDMR Shareholding
14 February 2023
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC
(“the “Company”)
Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
(together ‘PDMRs/PCA)
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms are below.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)
a)
Name
Justin Ward
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
b)
LEI
213800LRYA19A69SIT31
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
b)
Nature of the transaction
Allotment of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.5495p
3,010
d)
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
10 February 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)
a)
Name
Mrs E Ward
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PCA of Justin Ward, Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
b)
LEI
213800LRYA19A69SIT31
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
b)
Nature of the transaction
Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.5495p
1,173
d)
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
10 February 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)
a)
Name
Oliver Bedford
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
b)
LEI
213800LRYA19A69SIT31
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
b)
Nature of the transaction
Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the offer for subscription of Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.5872p
42,999
d)
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
10 February 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
END
For further information, please contact:
JTC (UK) Limited
HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31