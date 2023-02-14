Director/PDMR Shareholding

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
14 February 2023

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
(together ‘PDMRs/PCA

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms are below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)

a)

Name

 

Justin Ward

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

 

PDMR
Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

 

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc

b)

LEI

 

213800LRYA19A69SIT31

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

 

Identification code



Ordinary Shares

 

 

ISIN: GB00B02WHS05

b)

Nature of the transaction

 

Allotment of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.5495p

3,010

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price



 

 

3,010 Ordinary Shares in aggregate

 

£1,654.00

e)

Date of the transaction

 

10 February 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

 

London Stock Exchange


1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)

a)

Name

 

Mrs E Ward

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

 

PCA of Justin Ward, Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

 

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc

b)

LEI

 

213800LRYA19A69SIT31

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

 

Identification code



Ordinary Shares

 

 

ISIN: GB00B02WHS05

b)

Nature of the transaction

 

Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.5495p

1,173

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price



 

 

1,173 Ordinary Shares in aggregate

 

£644.56

e)

Date of the transaction

 

10 February 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

 

London Stock Exchange


1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)

a)

Name

 

Oliver Bedford

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

 

PDMR
Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

 

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc

b)

LEI

 

213800LRYA19A69SIT31

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

 

Identification code



Ordinary Shares

 

 

ISIN: GB00B02WHS05

b)

Nature of the transaction

 

Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the offer for subscription of Ordinary Shares

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.5872p

42,999

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price



 

 

42,999 Ordinary shares in aggregate

 

£25,249.01

e)

Date of the transaction

 

10 February 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

 

London Stock Exchange

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe

HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 832 3877

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


