Director/PDMR Shareholding

Irish Continental Group Plc
·1 min read

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them



[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Thomas Corcoran



2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR / Company Secretary

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Irish Continental Group plc

b)

LEI

635400FQKB6QXERQOC74

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code

ICG Unit



ISIN : IE00BLP58571

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of shares under the ICG Restricted Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s)
€4.65 16,712

d)

Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

6 January 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

Dublin, Ireland

g)

Additional Information

The underlying shares were acquired via market purchase by the ICG restricted share trust on 4 January 2022 at €4.65 per ICG Unit.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories