Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Canadian Press

Bev Priestman, who led Canada to the top of the podium at the Tokyo Olympics, did not make the list of final three nominees for The Best FIFA Women’s Coach. Priestman was one of five nominees for the award announced in November. But she and Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson did not make the final cut announced Thursday. The award will go to one of Spain's Lluis Cortes (FC Barcelona), England's Emma Hayes (Chelsea) and the Netherlands' Sarina Wiegman (Dutch and English national teams). The final thr