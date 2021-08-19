Director/PDMR Shareholding

Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
19 August 2021

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc (“the Company”) announces that it has been notified of market purchases of shares on 19 August 2021 by Judith MacKenzie and Nick Hawthorn, both fund managers and PDMRs of the Company.

Judith MacKenzie purchased 14,783 ordinary shares at a price of 73.90p per share and now (including connected persons) holds 130,525 shares in the Company.

Nick Hawthorn purchased 13,923 ordinary shares at a price of 71.60p per share and now holds 64,814 shares in the Company.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Judith MacKenzie

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Lead Fund Manager

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc

b)

LEI

213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

ORDINARY SHARES IN OF 0.1P EACH

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BF0SCX52

b)

Nature of the transaction

MARKET PURCHASE OF 14,783 ORDINARY SHARES.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)
£0.7390

Volume(s)
14,783

d)

Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price


14,783 Ordinary shares
£0.7390

e)

Date of the transaction

19 August 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange Main Market


1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Nick Hawthorn

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Fund Manager

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc

b)

LEI

213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

ORDINARY SHARES IN OF 0.1P EACH

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BF0SCX52

b)

Nature of the transaction

MARKET PURCHASE OF 13,923 ORDINARY SHARES.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)
£0.7160

Volume(s)
13,923

d)

Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price


13,923 Ordinary shares
£0.7160

e)

Date of the transaction

19 August 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange Main Market


