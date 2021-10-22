Director/PDMR Shareholding

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
22 October 2021

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

PDMR Notification

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc, announces that on 21 October 2021, Justin Ward, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, acquired 7,768 ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)

a)

Name



Justin Paul Ward

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status



PDMR
Non Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment



Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name



Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc

b)

LEI



213800LRYA19A69SIT31

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code



Ordinary Shares





ISIN: GB00B02WHS05

b)

Nature of the transaction



Allotment of Shares under Offer for Subscription

c)



Price(s) and volume(s)





Price(s)

Volume(s)

97.50 pence

7,768

d)

Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume



- Price







7,768 ordinary shares in aggregate



£7,573.80

e)

Date of the transaction



21 October 2021

f)

Place of the transaction



London Stock Exchange

Following the above acquisition of shares, Justin Ward holds 23,554 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan.Fadil
Ruth Wright

HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 893 1011

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


