Director/PDMR Shareholding
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
December 22, 2020
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on December 16, 2020 in respect of the third quarter of 2020, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 (www.shell.com/annualreport).
PDMR
Date Acquired
Share Type
Number of dividend shares acquired
Purchase price per Share
Jessica Uhl
21 December 2020
RDSA
274.92
EUR 14.48
Harry Brekelmans
21 December 2020
RDSA
1,093.43
EUR 14.48
Ronan Cassidy
21 December 2020
RDSB
1,796.18
GBP 12.68
Donny Ching
21 December 2020
RDSA
1,754.29
EUR 14.48
Wael Sawan
21 December 2020
RDSA
912.97
EUR 14.48
Huibert Vigeveno
21 December 2020
RDSA
325.79
EUR 14.48
Maarten Wetselaar
21 December 2020
RDSA
630.48
EUR 14.48
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Jessica
Last Name(s)
Uhl
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
14.48
Volume
274.92
Total
3,980.84
Aggregated information
Date of transaction
21/12/2020
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Harry
Last Name(s)
Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
14.48
Volume
1,093.43
Total
15,832.87
Aggregated information
Date of transaction
21/12/2020
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Ronan
Last Name(s)
Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MM408
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
GBP
Price
12.68
Volume
1,796.18
Total
22,775.56
Aggregated information
Date of transaction
21/12/2020
Place of transaction
London
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Donny
Last Name(s)
Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
14.48
Volume
1,754.29
Total
25,402.12
Aggregated information
Date of transaction
21/12/2020
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Wael
Last Name(s)
Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
14.48
Volume
912.97
Total
13,219.81
Aggregated information
Date of transaction
21/12/2020
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Huibert
Last Name(s)
Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Downstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
14.48
Volume
325.79
Total
4,717.44
Aggregated information
Date of transaction
21/12/2020
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Maarten
Last Name(s)
Wetselaar
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Integrated Gas and New Energies Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transaction
Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
Currency
EUR
Price
14.48
Volume
630.48
Total
9,129.35
Aggregated information
Date of transaction
21/12/2020
Place of transaction
Amsterdam