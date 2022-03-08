Director/PDMR Shareholding
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)
Name
Milena Mondini de Focatiis
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Admiral Group plc
b)
LEI
213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares
b)
Nature of the transactions
Acquisition of Shares
c)
Prices(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
(1) GBP £26.07
5,150
(2) GBP £24.53
6,443
d)
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transactions
f)
Place of the transactions
London Stock Exchange (XLON)