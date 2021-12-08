Director/PDMR Shareholding
8 December 2021
Oxford Technology 3 VCT plc
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)
Oxford Technology 3 VCT plc (the "Company") notifies that the following Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities of the Company (PDMR) has sold ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company (the "Shares") as set out below.
Lucius Cary Director of Oxford Technology Management Ltd, sold 50,277 Shares for a price of 43.73p per Share on 3 December 2021. Following the purchase, Lucius Cary holds 0 Shares.
The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR are set out below.
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Full Name
Lucius Cary
2.
Reasons for the notification
a)
Position / status
PDMR
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Full name of the entity
Oxford Technology 3 VCT plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier code
LEI 2138008W5QZKMHHWRY76
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Prices Volumes
d)
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
3/12/2021
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)