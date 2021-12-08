Director/PDMR Shareholding

Oxford Technology 3 VCT plc
8 December 2021

Oxford Technology 3 VCT plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)

Oxford Technology 3 VCT plc (the "Company") notifies that the following Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities of the Company (PDMR) has sold ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company (the "Shares") as set out below.

Lucius Cary Director of Oxford Technology Management Ltd, sold 50,277 Shares for a price of 43.73p per Share on 3 December 2021. Following the purchase, Lucius Cary holds 0 Shares.

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR are set out below.

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Full Name

Lucius Cary

2.

Reasons for the notification

a)

Position / status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Full name of the entity

Oxford Technology 3 VCT plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier code

LEI 2138008W5QZKMHHWRY76

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification Code

Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each


GB0031420390

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Prices Volumes
0.4373 50,277

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price


50,277


GBP 0.4373

e)

Date of the transaction

3/12/2021

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)


