Director/PDMR Shareholding

25 January 2022

PayPoint Plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 24 January 2022 by the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-

Partnership Shares Purchase Date: 24/01/2022

Share Price:



£6.915 Matching Shares Award Date: 24/01/2022

Share Price:



£6.915



Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 24/01/2022 Simon Coles 18 18 2,110 Katy Wilde 18 18 3,690 Alan Dale 18 18 2,194 Benjamin Ford 18 18 747 Nicholas Wiles 18 18 661 Mark Latham 18 18 222 Tanya Murphy 18 18 308 Christopher Paul 18 18 2,555 Jay Payne 18 18 1,417 Jo Toolan 18 18 3,608

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc, Sarah Carne, Company Secretary, +44(0)1707 600300

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138



