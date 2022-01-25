Director/PDMR Shareholding
25 January 2022
PayPoint Plc ("the Company")
As a result of transactions on 24 January 2022 by the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-
Partnership Shares Purchase Date: 24/01/2022
Matching Shares Award Date: 24/01/2022
Simon Coles
18
18
2,110
Katy Wilde
18
18
3,690
Alan Dale
18
18
2,194
Benjamin Ford
18
18
747
Nicholas Wiles
18
18
661
Mark Latham
18
18
222
Tanya Murphy
18
18
308
Christopher Paul
18
18
2,555
Jay Payne
18
18
1,417
Jo Toolan
18
18
3,608
In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.
The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.
Enquiries:
PayPoint Plc, Sarah Carne, Company Secretary, +44(0)1707 600300
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138