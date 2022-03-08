Director/PDMR Shareholding

7th March 2022

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 7th March 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:

Dividend Shares Award Date: 07/03/2022

Allotment Price:



£5.274848



Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 07/03/2022 Simon Coles 34 2,184 Katy Wilde 60 3,790 Alan Dale 36 2,272 Benjamin Ford 12 801 Nicholas Wiles 11 714 Mark Latham 3 265 Tanya Murphy 6 354 Christopher Paul 41 2,636 Jay Payne 22 1,479 Jo Toolan 58 3,706

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary

+44(0)1707 600300

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/



