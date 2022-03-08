Director/PDMR Shareholding
7th March 2022
PayPoint plc ("the Company")
As a result of transactions on 7th March 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:
Dividend Shares Award Date: 07/03/2022
Simon Coles
34
2,184
Katy Wilde
60
3,790
Alan Dale
36
2,272
Benjamin Ford
12
801
Nicholas Wiles
11
714
Mark Latham
3
265
Tanya Murphy
6
354
Christopher Paul
41
2,636
Jay Payne
22
1,479
Jo Toolan
58
3,706
In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.
