Director/PDMR Shareholding

Admiral Group PLC
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)

a)

Name

Annette Court

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chair/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Admiral Group plc

b)

LEI

213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares pursuant to a trading plan entered into on 29 June 2019

c)

Prices(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 36.06

734

d)

Aggregated information

N/A (Single Transaction)

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-08-12

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)


