Director/PDMR Shareholding
13 August 2021
PayPoint Plc (the ‘Company’)
NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR SHAREHOLDING
The notification below is made in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)
Name
Nick Wiles
2.
Reason for the notification
b)
Position / status
Chief Executive
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
PayPoint Plc
b)
LEI code
5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 1/3p each
b)
Nature of the transaction
Market Purchase
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volumes
d)
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
13 August 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
London
Enquiries:
Sarah Carne
Company Secretary
PayPoint plc
Tel: +44 (0)1707 600316
-end-