Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Canadian Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield has grown up. There was no other option. “I had to hit rock bottom for a little bit,” he said. He's rising, and judging by last season, so are the Browns. As he picked at lunch during a break last month while shooting commercials at FirstEnergy Stadium, Mayfield exuded some of that chip-on-his-shoulder confidence that transported him from college walk-on to NFL starting quarterback. That will always be on display, defining him, driving him. The brashness, though,