Director/PDMR Shareholding

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the “Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated

 

 

 

 

 

 

a)

Name

 

Rhodri Whitlock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

Reason for notification

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

a)

Position/status

 

PDMR/Director

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3)

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,

 

auctioneer or auction monitor

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

a)

Name

 

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

b)

LEI

 

213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

 

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 

 

 

 

 

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Identification code

 

GB00B1G3LR35

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

b)

Nature of the transaction

 

Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme

 

 

 

 

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price

Volume

Amount

 

 

 

£1.1983

578

£ 692.62

d)

Aggregated information

 

N/A - single transaction

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

 

28 February 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

f)

Place of the transaction

 

London Stock Exchange

 


