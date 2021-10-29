Director/PDMR Shareholding
Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the “Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
a)
Name
Thomas Chambers
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR/Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3)
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC
b)
LEI
213800DK8H27QY3J5R45
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
Identification code
GB0007174294
b)
Nature of the transaction
Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
Volume
Amount
£0.2225
44,940
£9,999.15
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
e)
Date of the transaction
29 October 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
Date of notification
29 October 2021
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850