Director/PDMR Shareholding

Kenmare Resources

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name GRAHAM MARTIN 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF KENMARE RESOURCES PLC b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name KENMARE RESOURCES PLC



b) LEI 635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH



Identification code IE00BDC5DG00 b) Nature of the transaction TRANSFER OF ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH (PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED BY THE PDMR (GRAHAM MARTIN)) TO LINDSEY MARTIN, THE SPOUSE OF AND A PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THE PDMR, FOR TAX PLANNING PURPOSES c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) NIL 100,000 SHARES d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price N/A



e) Date of the transaction 2022-04-26 f) Place of the transaction OTHER THAN ON A TRADING VENUE g) Additional Information

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name LINDSEY MARTIN 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH GRAHAM MARTIN, A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF KENMARE RESOURCES PLC b) Initial Notification Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name KENMARE RESOURCES PLC



b) LEI 635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)



Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH



Identification code IE00BDC5DG00 b) Nature of the transaction TRANSFER OF ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH (PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED BY THE PDMR (GRAHAM MARTIN)) TO LINDSEY MARTIN, THE SPOUSE OF AND A PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THE PDMR, FOR TAX PLANNING PURPOSES c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) NIL 100,000 SHARES d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price N/A



e) Date of the transaction 2022-04-26 f) Place of the transaction OTHER THAN ON A TRADING VENUE g) Additional Information



