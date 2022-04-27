Director/PDMR Shareholding
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
GRAHAM MARTIN
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
b)
LEI
635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of
ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH
Identification code
IE00BDC5DG00
b)
Nature of the transaction
TRANSFER OF ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH (PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED BY THE PDMR (GRAHAM MARTIN)) TO LINDSEY MARTIN, THE SPOUSE OF AND A PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THE PDMR, FOR TAX PLANNING PURPOSES
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
NIL
100,000 SHARES
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-04-26
f)
Place of the transaction
OTHER THAN ON A TRADING VENUE
g)
Additional Information
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
LINDSEY MARTIN
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH GRAHAM MARTIN, A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
KENMARE RESOURCES PLC
b)
LEI
635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of
ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH
Identification code
IE00BDC5DG00
b)
Nature of the transaction
TRANSFER OF ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH (PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED BY THE PDMR (GRAHAM MARTIN)) TO LINDSEY MARTIN, THE SPOUSE OF AND A PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THE PDMR, FOR TAX PLANNING PURPOSES
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
NIL
100,000 SHARES
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-04-26
f)
Place of the transaction
OTHER THAN ON A TRADING VENUE
g)
Additional Information