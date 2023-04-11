Director/PDMR Shareholding

Kenmare Resources
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

MICHAEL CARVILL

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

MANAGING DIRECTOR

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

KENMARE RESOURCES PLC

b)

LEI

635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument

KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

Identification code

IE00BDC5DG00

b)

Nature of the transaction

GRANT OF ANNUAL AWARD UNDER THE KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

NIL

118,261 RESTRICTED SHARE AWARDS

d)

Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price

Nil – TOTAL OF 118,261 KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-04-06

f)

Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

g)

Additional Information

GRANT OF RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF NIL COST OPTIONS SUBJECT TO AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE TERMS OF THE KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN. AWARDS VEST 100% THREE YEARS FROM GRANT, SUBJECT TO CONTINUED SERVICE AND THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE’S ASSESSMENT OF A DISCRETIONARY UNDERPIN. VESTING SHARES ARE THEN SUBJECT TO A FURTHER TWO-YEAR HOLDING PERIOD.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

THOMAS HICKEY

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

FINANCIAL DIRECTOR

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

KENMARE RESOURCES PLC

b)

LEI

635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument

KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

Identification code

IE00BDC5DG00

b)

Nature of the transaction

GRANT OF ANNUAL AWARD UNDER THE KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

NIL

78,048 RESTRICTED SHARE AWARDS

d)

Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price

Nil – TOTAL OF 78,048 KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-04-06

f)

Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

g)

Additional Information

GRANT OF RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF NIL COST OPTIONS SUBJECT TO AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE TERMS OF THE KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN. AWARDS VEST 100% THREE YEARS FROM GRANT, SUBJECT TO CONTINUED SERVICE AND THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE’S ASSESSMENT OF A DISCRETIONARY UNDERPIN. VESTING SHARES ARE THEN SUBJECT TO A FURTHER TWO-YEAR HOLDING PERIOD.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

BEN BAXTER

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

KENMARE RESOURCES PLC

b)

LEI

635400ETHWP1EKJMDO16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument

KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

Identification code

IE00BDC5DG00

b)

Nature of the transaction

GRANT OF ANNUAL AWARD UNDER THE KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

NIL

72,863 RESTRICTED SHARE AWARDS

d)

Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price

Nil – TOTAL OF 72,863 KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF OPTIONS OVER ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.001 EACH

e)

Date of the transaction

2023-04-06

f)

Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

g)

Additional Information

GRANT OF RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN AWARDS IN THE FORM OF NIL COST OPTIONS SUBJECT TO AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE TERMS OF THE KENMARE RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN. AWARDS VEST 100% THREE YEARS FROM GRANT, SUBJECT TO CONTINUED SERVICE AND THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE’S ASSESSMENT OF A DISCRETIONARY UNDERPIN. VESTING SHARES ARE THEN SUBJECT TO A FURTHER TWO-YEAR HOLDING PERIOD.