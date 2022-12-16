Director/PDMR Shareholding
REPLACEMENT ANNOUCEMENT
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Eamonn Rothwell
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Irish Continental Group plc
b)
LEI
635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument,
ICG Unit
b)
Nature of the transaction
Award of shares under the ICG Restricted Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
14 December 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
Dublin, Ireland
g)
Additional Information
The shares awarded under the ICG Restricted Share Plan were acquired via market purchase by the ICG employee trust on 14 December 2022 at €4.17 per ICG Unit.
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
David Ledwidge
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Irish Continental Group plc
b)
LEI
635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument,
ICG Unit
b)
Nature of the transaction
(i) Award of shares under the ICG Restricted Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
14 December 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
Dublin, Ireland
g)
Additional Information
The shares awarded under the ICG Restricted Share Plan were acquired via market purchase by the ICG employee trust on 14 December 2022 at €4.17 per ICG Unit.
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Andrew Sheen
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR / Managing Director – Ferries Division
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Irish Continental Group plc
b)
LEI
635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument,
ICG Unit
b)
Nature of the transaction
(i) Award of shares under the ICG Restricted Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
14 December 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
Dublin, Ireland
g)
Additional Information
The shares awarded under the ICG Restricted Share Plan were acquired via market purchase by the ICG employee trust on 14 December 2022 at €4.17 per ICG Unit.
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Declan Freeman
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR / Managing Director – Container & Terminal Division
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Irish Continental Group plc
b)
LEI
635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument,
ICG Unit
b)
Nature of the transaction
(i) Award of shares under the ICG Restricted Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
14 December 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
Dublin, Ireland
g)
Additional Information
The shares awarded under the ICG Restricted Share Plan were acquired via market purchase by the ICG employee trust on 14 December 2022 at €4.17 per ICG Unit.
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Thomas Corcoran
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR / Company Secretary
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Irish Continental Group plc
b)
LEI
635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument,
ICG Unit
b)
Nature of the transaction
(i) Award of shares under the ICG Restricted Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
14 December 2022
f)
Place of the transaction
Dublin, Ireland
g)
Additional Information
The shares awarded under the ICG Restricted Share Plan were acquired via market purchase by the ICG employee trust on 14 December 2022 at €4.17 per ICG Unit.