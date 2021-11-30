Amryt Pharma plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The following notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Ray Stafford

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial Notification



3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Amryt Pharma plc

b)

LEI

213800YNUJEOJ8L4T95

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code

American Depositary Shares

US03217L1061

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) $9.40 50,000 ADSs

d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

N/A – single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

November 29, 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

NASDAQ

Contacts



Joe Wiley, CEO / Rory Nealon, CFO/COO, +353 (1) 518 0200, ir@amrytpharma.com



Daniel Bush, Shore Capital, NOMAD, +44 (0) 207 408 4090, amrytcorproate@shorecap.co.uk



Tim McCarthy, LifeSci Advisors, LLC, +1 (212) 915 2564, tim@lifesciadvisors.com



Amber Fennell, Consilium Strategic Communications, +44 (0) 203 709 5700, fennell@consilium-comms.com







