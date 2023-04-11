Director/PDMR Shareholding

Endeavour Mining plc
11 April 2023

Notification of transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name

Sébastien de Montessus

2

Reason for the notification

 

Position/status

Executive Director

 

Initial notification/ amendments

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Endeavour Mining plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)

529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07

4

Details of the transaction:

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.

c)

Currency

N/A

d)

 

Price and volume

Price

Volume

N/A

303,289

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated Volume

  • Price

 

  • 303,289 Ordinary Shares

  • Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

20 March 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue


1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name

Sébastien de Montessus

2

Reason for the notification

 

Position/status

Executive Director

 

Initial notification/ amendments

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Endeavour Mining plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)

529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07

4

Details of the transaction:

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc

b)

Nature of the transaction

Receipt of Performance Share Units pursuant to the payment of dividends under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan

c)

Currency

N/A

d)

 

Price and volume

Price

Volume

N/A

5,722

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated Volume

  • Price

 

  • 5,722 Ordinary Shares

  • Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

28 March 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue


1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name

Guy Young

2

Reason for the notification

 

Position/status

PDMR

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Endeavour Mining plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)

529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07

4

Details of the transaction:

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.

c)

Currency

 

d)

 

Price and volume

Price

Volume

N/A

2022 Grant -11,832

2021 Grant -11,277

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated Volume

  • Price

 

  • 23,109 Ordinary Shares

  • Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

27 February 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue


1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name

Guy Young

2

Reason for the notification

 

Position/status

PDMR

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Endeavour Mining plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)

529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07

4

Details of the transaction:

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.

c)

Currency

 

d)

 

Price and volume

Price

Volume

N/A

2023 Grant 81,035

 

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated Volume

  • Price

 

  • 81,035 Ordinary Shares

  • Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

20 March 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue


1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name

Mark Morcombe

2

Reason for the notification

 

Position/status

PDMR

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Endeavour Mining plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)

529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07

4

Details of the transaction:

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.

c)

Currency

GBP

d)

 

Price and volume

Price

Volume

 

104,256

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated Volume

  • Price



- 104,256 Ordinary Shares
- Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

20 March 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue


1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

Name

Mark Morcombe

2

Reason for the notification

 

Position/status

PDMR

 

Initial notification/ amendments

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Endeavour Mining plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)

529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07

4

Details of the transaction:

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc

b)

Nature of the transaction

Receipt of Performance Share Units pursuant to the payment of dividends under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan

c)

Currency

N/A

d)

 

Price and volume

Price

Volume

N/A

1,967

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated Volume

  • Price

 

  • 1,967 Ordinary Shares

  • Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

28 March 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

