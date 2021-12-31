Director/PDMR Shareholding

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares
Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the “Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated

a)

Name

Mary Anne Cordeiro

2

Reason for notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR/Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3)

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC

b)

LEI

213800TKJUY376H3KN16

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each

Identification code

GB0005581672

b)

Nature of the transaction

Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

Amount

£0.7921

171

£135.45

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

£135.45

e)

Date of the transaction

31 December 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary

Date of notification

31 December 2021

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850


