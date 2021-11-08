Director/PDMR Dealing

Monday, 8 November 2021, SAINT HELIER, Jersey – CoinShares International Limited (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS) (“the Company”), Europe’s largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, hereby makes public the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in the Company and/or persons closely related with them.

On Thursday November 4, Mr. Daniel Masters, the Chairman of the Company, purchased 42,871 shares via open market purchases.

Name: Daniel Masters (Purchase)

Holdings before transaction (no. of shares): 15,158,113

Transaction (no. of shares) : 42,871

Holdings after transaction (no. of shares): 15,200,984

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, managing billions of assets on behalf of a global client base. Our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that provide investors with trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under ticker CS.

