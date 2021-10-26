Director of 'Squid Game' hits back at LeBron James' criticism of show: 'Have you seen 'Space Jam 2?''

Hwang Dong-hyuk is glad Los Angeles Lakers' star LeBron James watched all of "Squid Game," but doesn't appreciate James' criticism of the show's ending. Dong-hyuk playfully shot back at James, referencing "Space Jam 2: A New Legacy."

Dong-hyuk is the director of "Squid Game," a program on Netflix that has taken over the media landscape since September. The program focuses on contestants competing in a deadly game show for money.

James and Lakers teammate Anthony Davis watched the program to completion, and James wasn't a big fan of the ending.

Warning: Video may contain spoilers for "Squid Game."

🚨🚨🚨spoiler alert🚨🚨🚨



LeBron and AD discuss their thoughts on Squid Game and I briefly lose my professionalism pic.twitter.com/HWP1tHi8oK — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) October 13, 2021

Dong-hyuk addressed James' comment in a lengthy interview with The Guardian. Dong-hyuk pushed back at James' criticism, bringing "Space Jam 2: A New Legacy" into the conversation.

Hwang giggles from Seoul, before referencing one of James’s film career highlights. "Have you seen Space Jam 2?" he asks. Not all the way through, I reply. "LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, 'I liked your whole show, except the ending.'"

Dong-hyuk managed to defend the program's ending, which we won't spoil here, and also took a shot at James. It was a pretty strong response.

Will there be a 'Space Jam 3?'

"Space Jam 2: A New Legacy' didn't get great reviews, but did bring in over $170 million at the box office. That's probably enough to get a sequel approved.

Whether that actually happens probably depends on James' desire and availability. If James is going to star in the next "Space Jam," it would probably have to happen soon. James is already 36, and it's unclear how much longer he'll play in the NBA. Movies can take multiple years to get made, so James would have to sign on within the next year or so for it to happen — at least while he's still playing.

If James is out, Warner Bros. needs to find a different NBA star with massive, global appeal. No pressure there.