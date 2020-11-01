Get Out director Jordan Peele to remake The People Under the Stairs

From Digital Spy

Get Out director Jordan Peele will produce a remake of Wes Craven's 1991 horror The People Under the Stairs.

According to Collider, Peele will produce the new version of the film for Universal, through his company Monkeypaw Productions.

The original version of the tongue-in-cheek horror followed a young boy and two robbers who break into a house to steal a rare coin collection.

They soon become trapped inside the house and, after discovering a disturbing truth about the strange couple who occupy it, must fight for their lives.

The film starred Brandon Adams, Everett McGill, Wendy Robie, AJ Langer and Ving Rhames.

Prior to his death in 2015, Craven was reportedly working on a TV series of The People Under the Stairs, but it never came to fruition.

One of his properties that will get a new lease of life, however, is the Scream franchise, with a new instalment of the slasher series currently in production.

Plot details for the new Scream film, which is set for release on January 14, 2022, are yet to be revealed, but the movie has been described as a "relaunch of Scream".



That would seem to indicate that it will be more of a soft reboot than a direct sequel to Scream 4, although original cast members Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox will all reprise their roles as Sidney Prescott, Dewey Riley and Gale Weathers, respectively.

