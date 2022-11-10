Director Gregory Rush Just Bought 152% More Shares In Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Investors who take an interest in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) should definitely note that the Director, Gregory Rush, recently paid US$12.67 per share to buy US$127k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 152%.

Enhabit Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Barbara Jacobsmeyer for US$413k worth of shares, at about US$13.78 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$12.76). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Enhabit insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Enhabit insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about US$6.5m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Enhabit Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Enhabit insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Enhabit and we suggest you have a look.

