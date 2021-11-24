Director Declaration
Director's Other Publicly Quoted Directorships
Oxford Technology 3 VCT (the Company) advises the following change to the information previously disclosed in respect of Robin Goodfellow, a non-executive Director of the Company.
Directorships held in other publicly quoted companies:
On 18 Nov 2021 Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company announced that Robin Goodfellow, an independent non-executive Director, had left the board with effect from 18 November 2021.
23 November 2021
Enquiries:
Lucius Cary, Oxford Technology Management
01865 784466