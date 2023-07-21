Director Christopher Nolan would love to make Bond film if he could help pick next 007

Christopher Nolan, left, with Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy - Vianney Le Caer/Invision

Christopher Nolan has said it would be an “amazing privilege” to direct a James Bond film – but he would want to handpick the next 007.

The British-American director, 52, recently released a biopic of US nuclear scientist Robert Oppenheimer, and has suggested he may soon return to depicting more mainstream cinematic heroes

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Nolan has said that directing an instalment of the Bond franchise would be an honour but insisted that he would want creative control, including over the much-debated matter of casting the next 007.

His comments may feed the casting rumour mill as the famed director has long displayed a preference for working with the same stable of stars which includes Tom Hardy, 45, one-time favourite for the Bond role.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Nolan said: “It would be an amazing privilege to do one,” adding: “It has to be the right moment in your creative life where you can express what you want to express.”

Robert Pattinson starred in Tenet - Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images

Nolan has said that the franchise must be approached with the “right attitude” and within “certain constraints” given its beloved status among Bond fans, but stated that he would otherwise require free reign to direct – and to have a hand in picking the right man to play 007.

He said: “You wouldn’t want to take on a film without being fully committed to what you bring to the table creatively.

“So as a writer, casting, everything – it’s a full package.

“You’d have to be really needed and wanted in terms of bringing the totality of what you bring to a character.”

Tom Hardy has been tipped previously as a potential Bond - Samir Hussein/WireImage

Nolan has become known for trusting the same performers across his different projects, with actors such as Christian Bale, 49, and Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy, 47, appearing in numerous films including the Batman franchise.

His filmography also suggests that once he has worked with an actor they are likely to reappear in future releases, raising the possibility that if he was given control over Bond, actors like Tenet star Robert Pattinson, 37, could be in contention for the part of British spy.

As a fan of the franchise which has now run to 25 films, beginning with Dr No in 1962, Nolan has not been shy about his desire to “to do one some day”.

In 2017 he revealed he had been in contact with producers, saying: “I’ve spoken to the producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson over the years.

Christopher Nolan's favourite actors

“I deeply love the character and I’m always excited to see what they do with it. Maybe one day that would work out.”

The director said at the time that his intervention in the franchise would need to be necessary in order to “reinvent” the long-running spy saga. His most recent comments come after the end of Daniel Craig’s tenure in No Time to Die as producers seek a new beginning for Bond.

In 2022, Ms Broccoli said there would be a period of reinvention following the end of the Craig era, saying: “There isn’t a script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond.

“We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time. I’d say that filming is at least two years away.”

She has also suggested that the new Bond is likely be a younger and relatively unknown actor, casting doubt on the chances of stars such as Murphy and Hardy.

Nolan told the podcast that whether he directs a Bond film or not, he will be “very happy to be first in line to see whatever they do”.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.