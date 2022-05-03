Director Chad Lowe teases an 'unexpected romance' to come on 9-1-1: Lone Star

This week, 9-1-1: Lone Star was full of reunions.

When Owen (Rob Lowe) went to visit his estranged father (Robert Pine), the first responder discovered he has a half-brother — played by Lowe's real-life younger brother, Chad Lowe.

The episode of the Fox drama marked the first time Rob and Chad spent any significant screen time together, but Chad also had a connection to his on-screen father as well.

"I'm dating myself now — which I probably shouldn't do — but 30-some years ago, Robert Pine and I did a play together where he played my father, so it was really special to have the opportunity to be working with Robert as well," Chad tells EW.

Still, there was much more history to play between Chad and Rob.

"As you can imagine it wasn't a huge stretch to play brothers, but having the opportunity to bring all the history that we have with one another into these moments was really one of the highlights of my career as an actor," says Chad. "There's a raw intimacy in acting — everything else becomes peripheral and you really focus in on the person in front of you, and it's intimate. To get to do that with my brother.... Looking into his eyes, I could see him as the history that we have together. It was so full that I really didn't have to do that much for internal acting work. I just needed to be present and look in his eyes. And he is really an incredible actor to work with. Separate from him being my brother, he was one of the best actors I've had the opportunity to share the screen with."

Rob Lowe and guest star Chad Lowe in the “Shift-Less” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR

Jordin Althaus/FOX Rob Lowe and Chad Lowe on '9-1-1: Lone Star'

Lowe says the door is open for his character to possibly return to the series, but he continues to be a part of the Lone Star family as a director. After helming two prior episodes of the first-responder drama, Lowe is currently directing next week's episode.

He teases that "there's an unexpected romance that has a lot of heart, and a healthy dose of humor" in the episode. "And the Judd and Wyatt [storyline] is really touching, their relationship expands. Judd really takes the rein to become the father figure to Wyatt and it has unforeseen consequences that all culminate in the final scene — which will, in true Lone Star fashion, will be an event that will definitely make it so that you have to tune in to the next episode."

While Lowe is not directing that following episode (also the season 3 finale), it has been shooting at the same time, providing Lowe with a peek of what's to come: "I won't give anything away, but I could not believe the scale of what they were doing for the finale. It was just really something to behold."

That's saying a lot, given this show has given us a lava rock death.

