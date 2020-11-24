Director who allegedly dissed Euphoria actor Lukas Gage in Zoom call says he's not apologizing

getty images (2)

It appears the identity of the director who allegedly insulted Euphoria actor Lukas Gage in a now-viral video has been discovered — and he's not apologizing just yet.

Per a TMZ video, Tristram Shapeero seemingly confirmed he was the one who disparaged Gage's apartment during the performer's Zoom audition.

On Friday, Gage posted the video, in which an unseen person — not realizing they were unmuted — could be heard saying, "These poor people live in these tiny apartments like I'm looking at his background and he's got his TV."

"Psa if youre a s—t talking director make sure to mute ur s—t on zoom [meetings]," the actor tweeted.

psa if youre a shit talking director make sure to mute ur shit on zoom mtgings pic.twitter.com/PTgMZcRhEw — lukas gage (@lukasgage) November 20, 2020

When approached by a paparazzo, Shapeero, who's helmed episodes of Community, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Never Have I Ever, said he would be issuing a statement on the matter.

“I don’t have any apology because I didn’t say anything bad, and you have to look up the definition... it was three months ago," he said. "Actually, I’m not gonna say anything right now, because we’re talking to some PR people, but there will be a statement I'm sure at some point, but I'm not confirming."

He continued to defend himself, adding, "The context of which it was said and the context of the meanings of the words need to be properly evaluated — that's all I'm going to say."

Representatives for Shapeero did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Despite not apologizing, the director sang a different tune during the call.

After Gage pointed out that Shapeero wasn't muted and that he should "give me this job so I can get a better [apartment]," the director quickly apologized, saying he was "so, so sorry" and "mortified" by his comment.

The video has since caught the attention of other Hollywood stars, who showed their support for Gage and his apartment. Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn tweeted, "That is NOT a s----y apartment. Not that it should matter for the audition anyway. Sorry, you had to take that in—before an audition, no less."

Judd Apatow wrote that he "would have dreamed of an apartment like this one" when he was younger. "Look at that sweet flat screen! The guitar! The moldings!"

Thus far, Gage has not confirmed if Shapeero was indeed the offending director or revealed the project he was auditioning for. According to reports, Shapeero has been tapped to direct the pilot for the comedy Pivoting starring Ginnifer Goodwin.

