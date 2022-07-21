Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market Report 2022-2032

ReportLinker

Forecasts by Technology (High Energy Laser, High Power Microwave, Electromagnetic Weapons, Electromagnetic Weapons, Sonic Weapons), by Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space), by Application (Homeland Security, Military), by Product (Lethal Weapons, Non-lethal Weapons), by Range (More than 1 km, Less than 1 km)

Although directed energy weapons (DEW) have several advantages over conventional kinetic weapons, such as low cost per shot, scalable effects, and precision, there are a few fundamental limitations, such as beam attenuation, range limitation & an inability to use these weapons against non-line-of-sight targets must be addressed to effectively use these weapons across a wide range of combat operations.



By manipulating electromagnetic coupling channels (mechanisms for reaching the target) into the targeted systems, the electronic warfare community has had great success employing electromagnetic radiation to deceive, deny, or degrade hostile sensors and weapon systems. Despite its effectiveness, there are several warfighting applications where electronic warfare cannot fully address the dangers that war fighters currently face and will face in the future. Directed energy enters the picture at this point, extending the range of traditional electronic warfare.



Directed Energy Weapons: Recent Developments and Utilization



Directed Energy Weapons are one of the new technologies that China and Russia have developed in recent years that could challenge other regions’ DEWs industry growth. DEWs employ powerful energy beams, such as lasers, radiation, microwaves, and sound waves, to aim at targets such as people, cars, and other weapons to disable or destroy them. The basic idea behind guided energy weapons is to concentrate energy into microscopic beams or microwaves, and then focus that energy on a specific place to disable the fighting platform’s electronic systems.



Segments Covered in the Report



Technology

• High Energy Laser

• High Power Microwave

• Electromagnetic Weapons

• Sonic Weapons



Platform

• Land

• Airborne

• Naval

• Space



Application

• Homeland Security

• Military



Product

• Lethal Weapons

• Non-lethal Weapons



Range

• More than 1 KM

• Less than 1 KM



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 17 leading national markets:



North America

• U.S.

• Canada



Europe

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Russia

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America



MEA

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Directed Energy Weapons Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• BAE Systems Plc

• Boeing

• Dynetics

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• Honeywell Inc.

• L3harris Technologies

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Moog Inc.

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• QinetiQ Group Plc

• Rafael Advanced Defence Systems

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Rheinmetall AG

• Thales Group



Overall world revenue for Directed Energy Weapons Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$4,617.3 million in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



