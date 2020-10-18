Direct Import Face Mask to US, Japan, Germany, Indonesia, Mexico, Canada (FDA-CE) by Dony Garment

dony-garment-vietnam

dony-garment-vietnam More





dony-garment-vietnam

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, Oct. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Covid-19 pandemic has almost turned the world upside down. Everything remained close because of it. But life needs to move. We have to survive and keep our life going. In this time, when we are facing such a terrible situation, our only saviors are face masks. They are used as a protective sheet to keep ourselves safe. The face mask is the new normal. Most of us are facing difficulty in adapting to this new lifestyle. Moreover, people are not used to wearing face masks for long hours. During this hard time, Dony face masks appear in the market as a saver for all.

Dony face masks are the best face mask covering in the B2B market because of the following reasons:



Washable

In addition to affecting the lifestyle, the pandemic has left a drastic impact on the economic conditions of the masses. They cannot afford new masks every time they go out. This thing was kept in mind while designing the Dony face masks. These masks are washable. It means that they can be reused thus saving large amounts of money. This thing attracts the business owners too as they always look for products which are reasonable in price and the customers can afford them.

Good for Skin!

It is often seen that people with sensitive and acne-prone skin get pimples and infections from applying face masks for long hours. The Dony face masks are made of cloth which is soft and suitable for all skin types. Most of the companies prefer buying the masks which ensure the safety of their employees but do not harm their skin. This search brings them to the DONY masks.

Anti-Bacterial Properties

The material of this face mask is up to 99.9% anti-bacterial. It means that it will not allow any bacteria to reach you. In this way, it reduces the chance of infection which is the actual purpose of wearing a face mask. These masks do not lose their anti-bacterial properties even after 60 washes, making them the best face masks out there.

In this time of COVID-19, the businesses need to run. The employees have to work in an environment where it is difficult to maintain a distance of six feet. In such a challenging environment, the safety of the employees is the priority of all the businesses. The anti-bacterial property of DONY face masks is the reason that business owners trust this mask.

Breathable

People also complain that they face breathing issues because of wearing a mask for too long. The Dony masks are made of the breathable material. It makes breathing in a congested environment easy and is beneficial for the businesses.





Stretchable & Adjustable

These masks are adjustable too. The strap can be extended up to 270 percent of the original length. This reduces the discomfort for employees when they have to wear it for long hours.

Dony face masks do not suffocate the users because of their adjustable and breathable quality. That is why they are ideal for people who are associated with some kind of business.

Resistant to bacteria

Dony face masks have three layers.

The outer layer is aqua-resistant. This prevents any kind of bacteria, viruses, or dust particles to adhere to the mask and clog it. This thing limits the chance of viral infection.

Story continues