Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for October 2022
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for October 2022. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates have been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.
The energy rate for October is approximately 19% higher than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $23.56 or 9% increase in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.
Rate Class
Market Cost of Electricity (cents/kWh)
Residential
18.190
Commercial
17.980
Industrial
17.616
Farm (Includes REA)
18.030
Irrigation
17.380
Oil & Gas
17.592
Lighting
15.183
Further information on regulated rate option and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government’s customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca .
CONTACT: Estefania Joy Direct Energy Regulated Services 832-588-3634 news@directenergy.com