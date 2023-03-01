Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for March 2023
CALGARY, Alberta, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for March 2023. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates have been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.
The energy rate for March is the same as the energy rate charged last month at $0.135 / kWh which represents the price cap limit. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $7.17 or 3% increase in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.
Rate Class
Market Cost of
Price of Electricity After Rate Cap (cents/kWh)*
Residential
21.894
13.500
Commercial
21.817
13.500
Industrial
21.244
13.500
Farm (Includes REA)
21.629
13.500
Irrigation
20.966
13.500
Oil & Gas
21.139
13.500
Lighting
16.929
13.500
*The Government of Alberta's Affordability Action Plan limits the rate charged by Direct Energy Regulated Services to customers for electricity at $0.135 / kWh for January, February and March 2023.
Further information on regulated rate option and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government’s customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca .
Contact:
Estefania Joy
Direct Energy, Communications Specialist
Cell: 1-832-588-3634 estefania.joy@nrg.com
