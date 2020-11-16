Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing: Global Markets and Technologies

Report Scope: The scope of the report includes DTC genetic testing technologies, applications, industry subsegments, major strategic alliances, patents and companies. The market sizes for next generation cancer diagnostics are given for 2019, 2020 (estimated) and 2025 (forecasted).

This report reviews the main DTC genetic testing technologies, including next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and genotyping microarrays.



The report then discusses several of the significant large-scale population sequencing initiatives that are contributing to DTC genetic testing development. Key forces driving the market are enumerated.



The structures of several important industry subsectors are reviewed, as well as major industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2019 through September 2020. Industry subsectors analyzed include ancestry, clinical health, recreational health, sequencing data-based blockchain, sequencing instrument, long-read sequencing, sequencing informatics and PCR.



The market for DTC genetic testing is analyzed in depth. The market is analyzed by test purpose (ancestry, health, lifestyle); by technology platform (PCR, genotyping arrays, sequencing); by delivery format (test kits, virtual tests); and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia/Pacific, RoW).



The ancestry market segment is analyzed by technology and by ethnicity (African, Asian, European, Latino, other). The health market segment is analyzed by technology and by disease category (cancer, cardiovascular, complex common, pharmacogenomics, rare diseases and other). The lifestyle market segment is analyzed by technology and by application (genetic relatedness, nutrigenomics, personal traits, weight management/fitness, other)



Market data covers 2019, 2020 (estimated) and 2025 (forecasted).



More than 55 companies in the DTC genetic testing industry are profiled in this report.



The analyst provides a summary of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2019 through September 2020, including key alliance trends.



Summary:

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing involves the analysis and interpretation of a person’s genome. A consumer can access DTC genetic testing from a commercial company or from a health care provider.



DTC genetic testing has evolved in the past 10 years. Initially it focused on personal applications outside traditional health care, such as exploring ancestry and has trended toward interfacing with clinical care in non-traditional ways, such as partnerships between DTC companies with health systems.



Analysis of a customer’s genome helps to know about their ancestry inference, disease risks and other personal traits. Based on this, the main applications include ancestry, health and lifestyle.



Several factors are driving growth in the DTC genetic testing industry, including a shifting emphasis on health-related applications, the rise of personalized genomics and increasing convenience of ordering goods and services from virtual at-home settings. This latter trend has been accelerated by the COVID- 19 pandemic.



There is rising public awareness of DNA and its impact on health and genetic disorders, ancestry and lifestyle. These trends are having a favorable impact on the at-home genetic testing market. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the DTC genetic testing industry

