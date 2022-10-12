Direct action not ruled out by conservation groups over nature policies

Claire Marshall - Rural affairs correspondent, BBC News
·5 min read
Three leaders standing together
Standing together: the heads of the Wildlife Trusts, National Trust and RSPB

Three UK conservation groups say all options are on the table as they challenge what they describe as a government U-turn on protecting nature.

The National Trust, RSPB and Wildlife Trusts said they could urge millions of members to take to the streets in demonstrations.

The groups' leaders said new government policy was an "attack on nature".

The government said it was improving regulations and wildlife laws "in line with our ambitious vision".

"A strong environment and a strong economy go hand-in-hand," a government spokesperson said.

Hilary McGrady, who runs the National Trust; the chief executive of the Wildlife Trusts, Craig Bennett; and Beccy Speight from the RSPB made their comments in a joint interview with the BBC.

They all heavily criticised the government over what they call its "U-turn" on Conservative manifesto promises on the environment.

Plans to scrap EU protections for nature, a relaxation of planning laws in new "investment zones", and the review of environmental farm subsidies were all cited.

It is the first time the leaders of the three groups have formed such a high-profile and outspoken coalition on an issue in this way.

The combined membership of the three organisations is eight million, including many Conservative voters from across the country.

According to the RSPB, its members have sent 106,000 emails to MPs in two weeks.

Deer in forest silhouette
The National Trust has described "the biggest attack on nature" in decades

Mrs McGrady of the National Trust said: "This is the biggest attack on nature certainly in my lifetime and let alone my career. This is unprecedented - that's why we are stepping forward with the RSPB and Wildlife Trusts.

"We choose our battles very carefully - and we don't do it very often."

Mr Bennett said: "At the Wildlife Trusts we are hearing from tens of thousands of our supporters, also from huge numbers of farmers and businesses who are also concerned. This goes right across society."

While climate action groups like Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil embrace tactics like gluing themselves to roads, members of the National Trust, RSPB and Wildlife Trusts are more often associated with hiking, bird-watching or visiting stately homes than taking direct action.

But Mrs Speight of the RSPB and Mr Bennett said they would be prepared to organise a march in London if the government didn't provide the guarantees they were seeking.

"All options are on the table in terms of what comes next," said the RSPB head. "This is something we just can't allow to go forward. Any campaign has lots of tools in the toolbox. We have to prepare to use as many of those tools as will be effective."

Mrs McGrady stopped short of saying she would call out her members, but did not rule it out. She said: "We will do what the most effective thing is to do."

She also added a warning: "At some point we will run out of patience."

Mrs McGrady said that neither she nor Mr Bennett had been invited to meet the new Environment Secretary Ranil Jayawardena, which she said was "not normal".

Other major organisations also voicing their anger include the Angling Trust, the Rivers Trust, the Woodland Trust, Wildlife and Countryside Link, along with numerous regional charities.

National Trust sign
The National Trust has 5.9 million members around the UK

A bill passed in September means all post-Brexit laws - some 2,400 - must be reviewed or abandoned by the end of 2023. Around 570 cover aspects of the environment, from sewage pollution and pesticide use to protection for wildflower meadows and wetlands.

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) officials have privately expressed concern about whether such a mountain of legislation can be examined in such a short timeframe.

Wildlife groups also fear that protected landscapes and fragile ecosystems could be at risk from government plans to set up new investment zones with lower taxes and "liberalised" planning laws.

As many as 38 local authorities are thought to be in talks with the government over setting up the zones, with the goal of releasing more land for commercial and housing developments.

The National Trust has said the plans could create "grey zones" which are "devoid of nature or historic character in which people have no say in the development that impacts them".

close up portrait of puffin
"All options are on the table in terms of what comes next," the head of the RSPB says

The "rapid review" of the new post-Brexit Environment Land Management Scheme (ELMS) is also provoking confusion and anger among farmers.

ELMS is designed to replace the criticised EU system, where farmers were paid based simply on how much land they had.

Instead ELMS would pay farmers for providing environmental benefits to the public, such as restoring woodland, preventing pollution from entering rivers, and working towards net zero targets.

Rural groups and farmers had contributed to its design, and many contracts for some of the larger schemes have already been drawn up.

However this has been put on hold until the results of the government review, due to be published at the end of October.

The Scottish government has described the government actions as "anti nature". Northern Ireland wildlife groups have also issued a warning over the planned changes.

Follow Claire on Twitter

Latest Stories

  • John Fetterman doubles down on calling Dr Oz a 'puppy killer'

    Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman doubled down on his attacks against Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz regarding alleged animal research, in an interview.Mr Fetterman spoke in an interview on the No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen podcast. The Democratic lieutenant governor cited an article by feminist website Jezebel that reviewed 75 studies published by the retired celebrity physician between 1989 and 2010 when he was a principal investigator at Columbia University’s Institute for Comparative Medicine labs.No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen

  • Jared Kushner suggested Kanye West-led ‘healing church service’ at White House after George Floyd killing

    White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows reportedly nixed the idea

  • Bulgaria says truck that blew up on Crimea bridge was never on its territory

    Alexander Bastrykin, the head of Russia's Investigative Committee, said that the vehicle had passed through Bulgaria, Georgia, Armenia, South Ossetia and Russia's Krasnodar region before arriving on the bridge. "It has been indisputably established that the truck blown up on the Crimea bridge was never in the territory of Bulgaria," the government said in a statement.

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Montreal off to Miami with goal of finishing first in MLS East

    MONTREAL — After missing the Major League Soccer playoffs in heartbreaking fashion last season, CF Montreal will have no such stress this year after booking their trip to the post-season a month ago. They will, however, have the opportunity to secure first place in the Eastern Conference and nab a crucial first-round bye as they take on Inter Miami on the road on Sunday afternoon. That being said, skipping the first round has often been a poison apple for teams at the top of the East. Since 2016

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Players from across Western Canada to compete in Sask. Asian basketball tournament

    After a long wait, an annual Thanksgiving weekend basketball event is back in Regina this year. The Saskatchewan Asian Basketball Invitational Tournament, also known as SABIT, runs this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The tournament began in 2003 and gradually became an annual event over the Thanksgiving weekend for many, including people who had moved away and would be home for the holiday. Mick Lauagan is one of the players. He's been part of the tournament since 2004. "Th

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m