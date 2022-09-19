DirecTV plans to refund customers for Sunday's 'NFL Sunday Ticket' outage

DirecTV plans to reimburse customers who experienced an "NFL Sunday Ticket" outage on Sunday.

Fans who subscribe to the provider's streaming service lost access to NFL game coverage during the early slate of games on Sunday. The outage started as games reached the second quarter and appeared to be resolved by the fourth quarter. It lasted around 90 minutes.

Fans subscribe to "NFL Sunday Ticket" for access to out-of-market games with a basic package that starts at $293.96. A DirecTV spokesperson told Yahoo Sports on Monday that the provider will reach out to impacted customers to reimburse them for Week 2.

"We will begin to reach out to our customers who were unable to stream some of the games on Sunday to let them know we will automatically reimburse them for week two," DirecTV's statement reads. "We apologize to our customers for their experience and for the inconvenience."

Pro-rated for the 18-week NFL season, the refund on the basic package cited above should add up to roughly $16.33.

NFL Sunday Ticket (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for NFL SUNDAY TICKET on DIRECTV)

More problems for 'Sunday Ticket'

The outage marks the second time in two weeks that DirecTV has apologized for issues with its service. It issued the following statement following problems with its service during the NFL's opening weekend.

NFLST fans: We fumbled the ball yesterday. We missed the opportunity to deliver an exciting day of football. If you were affected by the difficulties yesterday, we will reach out to make this right. We thank you for your patience while we work on this! pic.twitter.com/Ba5Zq2PRGL — DIRECTV Help (@DIRECTVhelp) September 12, 2022

Fans on Sunday discovered a "could not connect to server" error on the streaming app alongside the following message:

"Sorry about the interruption. We're working addressing the problem ASAP."

DirecTV later acknowledged the outage on social media prior to the problem being resolved.

Story continues

“We’re aware customers are temporarily unable to stream NFL Sunday Ticket through the app, and will share more when we restore the programming.” — DIRECTV Help (@DIRECTVhelp) September 18, 2022

The outage didn't impact the provider's satellite service to bars and restaurants.

"NFL Sunday Ticket" is likely in its last season with DirecTV after debuting on the satellite service in 1994. Its exclusive contract with the NFL expires at the end of the 2022 season, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said during the offseason that he expects the service to be contracted to another provider moving forward. Apple, Amazon and Disney are among the media providers that have reportedly bid on the service.