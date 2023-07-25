diptyque's 60th Anniversary Limited-Edition Candle Suitcase Is 'Boughiness' in Capsule Form

diptyque has taken boughieness to the next level with a suitcase that features 49 of its greatest candles of six decades.

As you explore the earliest offerings from the candles brand founders Desmond Knox Leet, Christiane Montadre-Gautrot and Yves Coueslant, you'll feel as though you've traveled back in time. The scents "Thé" and "Aubépine" are sure to evoke a sense of nostalgia, while "Cannelle" brings to mind cozy autumn evenings. These classic scents have been delighting candle lovers for nearly 60 years.

The anniversary set is priced at $3500 USD and is only up for grabs at some physical locations; it's also available to shop on diptyque's website.