Diplomatic and military tensions continue to rise in wake of Pelosi's Taiwan visit

ALEXANDRA HUTZLER and KARSON YIU
·3 min read

Fallout continued Friday from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan as China announced it is canceling dialogue with the United States on military talks and climate change.

The Chinese foreign ministry said Friday that working meetings with the U.S. Department of Defense and China-U.S. Maritime Military Security Consultation Mechanism have been canceled as a result of Pelosi's visit.

The ministry said it will also no longer be cooperating with the U.S. on climate change talks, drug control, repatriation of illegal immigrants, criminal investigations and combating transnational crimes.

These were seen as the remaining guardrails to a fraught U.S.-China relationship, but Beijing has long said that the only guardrail that matters is the "One China" principle -- that the U.S. recognizes the People's Republic of China as the sole legal government of China but only acknowledges the Chinese position that Taiwan is part of China.

The action raises questions on the potential impact for global climate benchmarks, as China and the U.S. are the world's top climate polluters. Just last year, the U.S. and China issued a joint pledge to take "enhanced climate actions" to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris climate agreement of limiting warming to below 2 degrees Celsius.

The White House "summoned" China's ambassador Qin Gang over China's provocative actions overnight, spokesperson John Kirby said in a statement.

"We made clear to the Ambassador that Beijing's actions are of concern to Taiwan, to us, and to our partners around the world," Kirby said.

Kirby also reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to the One China policy, as has Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Pelosi and members of a congressional delegation arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday despite warnings not to from mainland China. Pelosi, the highest-ranking American official to visit Taiwan in decades, said the trip -- which also includes stops in Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Malaysia -- is about "advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region."

MORE: Nancy Pelosi's long history of criticizing China, advocating for human rights

PHOTO: U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a news conference with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen at the presidential office in Taipei, Taiwan Aug. 3, 2022. (Taiwan Presidential Office via Reuters)
PHOTO: U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a news conference with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen at the presidential office in Taipei, Taiwan Aug. 3, 2022. (Taiwan Presidential Office via Reuters)

In response, China has also ramped up military drills and imposed new trade restrictions on Taiwan.

Kirby confirmed on Thursday that China launched an estimated 11 ballistic missiles towards Taiwan, impacting areas to the northeast, the east and southeast of the island.

"We condemn these actions, which are irresponsible and at odds with our long-standing goal of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and in the region," Kirby said, calling China's response an overreaction to Pelosi's visit.

The U.S. expects these actions to continue over the coming days, Kirby said, noting the U.S. is "prepared" for what Beijing decides to do.

The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense released new numbers on Friday stating China's deployed 68 fighter jets, 13 warships to the areas and waters around Taiwan. Taiwanese President President Tsai Ing-Wen said the nation remains on high alert.

Kirby said Thursday The USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier and its strike group would remain in the "general area to monitor the situation" and would actually "conduct standard air and maritime transits through the Taiwan Strait in the next few weeks."

Blinken on Friday called China's response a "serious overreaction."

"The fact is, the speaker's visit was peaceful," the secretary of state said in between meetings at the ongoing Association of Southeast Asian Nations conference in Cambodia. "There is no justification to this extreme, disproportionate and escalatory military response."

Pelosi herself commented on China's reaction to the trip during a press conference Friday alongside the rest of the congressional delegation, stating Beijing was "probably using our visit as an excuse" for their missile strikes.

"Our friendship with Taiwan is a strong one," she said. "It is bipartisan in the House and the Senate, overwhelming support for peace and the status quo in Taiwan."

MORE: Pelosi says US 'will not abandon' Taiwan as China orders live-fire drills

Republicans in Congress this week have applauded Pelosi's trip, with more than half the GOP caucus in the Senate signing onto a statement backing her decision to go to Taiwan.

Pelosi has also been sanctioned by China, which means that neither she nor her family will be able to visit Mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau.

- ABC News' Molly Nagle, Lauren Minore and Joe Simonette contributed to this report.

Diplomatic and military tensions continue to rise in wake of Pelosi's Taiwan visit originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fact check: Supposed UFO video is computer-generated imagery

    Social media users claim a video shows a UFO being escorted by government fighter jets. But it's CGI.

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Edmonton Oilers legend Kevin Lowe retires from team's front office

    EDMONTON — Kevin Lowe's post-hockey to-do list has been growing for years. The Edmonton Oilers' legend sat down with his wife at the end of the NHL season and wrote out all the places they want to go, the things they want to do. Looking at the results, Lowe realized it was time to step away from the Oilers' front office. On Tuesday, he retired from his role as vice chair and alternate governor. "It’s exciting," Lowe told The Canadian Press. "I’m 63 now. I wanted to spend a little bit more time w

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • Don Goodwin, who brought together CBC Sports and the Canada Games, headed for Hall of Honour

    More than 50 years later, the Canada Games and CBC seem inextricable from one another. It was Don Goodwin, who played key roles in both parties, who first orchestrated the arrangement in 1969. Now, as the 28th Canada Games get set to begin in Niagara, Ont., Goodwin will be posthumously inducted into the event's Hall of Honour on Friday. Goodwin died in 2018. Widow Rosemary Goodwin said the acknowledgement "means the world" to her. "Don was never a person who gave a fig about recognition," she sa

  • Canada adds five medals at Commonwealth Games split between wrestling and diving

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada has added a handful of medals to its tally at the Commonwealth Games. Diver Mia Vallee of Beaconsfield, Que., won gold in the women's one-metre springboard for Canada's best result on Friday, with four freestyle wrestlers also reaching the podium. Ana Godinez-Gonzalez of Surrey, B.C., and Toronto's Lachlan McNeil both earned silver and Montreal's Alex Moore and Hannah Taylor of Cornwall, P.E.I., each took bronze. Vallee earned 291.85 points to take top prize i

  • Scottie Barnes' trainer discusses how the Raptors rookie improved his ball-handling

    Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to detail at how he helped the reigning Rookie of the Year improve his ball-handling skills during the offseason. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament

    MONTREAL (AP) — Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada. By the same reason, as things stand now, he also will not be able to compete in the U.S. Open later this month. Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, has said he won’t get the shots, even if that means he can’t go to certain tournaments. He missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from

  • CFL names Collaros, Schoen and Acklin performers of the month for July

    Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros, Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen and Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin have been named the CFL's top performers for July. Collaros threw for 1,061 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes with just two interceptions in four games as the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Blue Bombers improved to 8-0 with a perfect month. Collaros, last season's outstanding player, leads the league in passing yards (1,948), is second in touchdown passes (15) and ranks third in co

  • Fire at Prince George baseball stadium being investigated as arson, say RCMP

    A piece of Indigenous baseball history in Prince George, B.C., suffered serious damage in a fire, which RCMP are investigating as an arson. RCMP said they received a report of a fire at Spruce City Stadium, located at 2210 Massey Drive, at around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Prince George hosted the 2022 Canadian Native Fastball Championships last weekend and the stadium is an institution with the city's Indigenous fastball players. Harley Desjarlais, an organizer in Prince George's Indigenous fastball com

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Sarah Mitton's shot put title highlights Canada's 5-gold day at Commonwealth Games

    Sarah Mitton's gold medal in women's shot put on Wednesday highlighted Canada's five-gold medal haul at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Wednesday. The Brooklyn, N.S., native, managed a 19.03-metre throw to edge Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd by just 0.05. New Zealand's Maddison-Lee Wesche grabbed the bronze medal. "The goal from the beginning was to go out and win it, and we achieved it, though not the way we expected," said Mitton. "The competition started out really rough and I

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Marathon by the Sea has 'run its course,' says director

    The Marathon by the Sea in Saint John reached the finish line Sunday after close to three decades. Mike Doyle, the event's founder and executive director, said there has been a drop in runners, volunteers and sponsors in the last few years, which is why it is wrapping up. "I'm disappointed but eventually you have to ask if it's worth the extra strain it puts on a person to keep it developing," said Doyle. About 600 runners participated in this year's race weekend ending Sunday. It used to attrac